Han So Hee sports a smile in first public appearance after dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol; Watch

Han So Hee, the popular South Korean actress recently was found at the center of a dating controversy with another actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The controversy began when an unnamed tourist saw the two actors holidaying together in Hawaii, which ignited a whole dating scandal surrounding them and Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex Hyeri. Ryu Jun Yeol returned to South Korea yesterday where he tried to keep a low profile in his first appearance after the whole scandal. Today, Han So Hee landed back home from Hawaii, making her first appearance following the dating controversy.

Han So Hee sports a smile in first public appearance after dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol

The dating controversy which began from a tourist spotting the actors on a holiday in Hawaii was soon making news. The relationship was initially denied by Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol but later it was confirmed. Following Ryu Jun Yeol’s almost incognito arrival alone in South Korea, Han So Hee has landed back home today. The My Name actress maintained a pleasant and calm composure at the airport. It was her first public appearance after the dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hee entered Incheon Airport with a surprisingly quiet disposition. She was seen walking holding hands with her staff as she walked towards the exit. Her staff was seen trying to make her feel safe as she walked. The actress sported a small smile as she walked through the airport. When her name was called as she was on the escalator, she turned around and greeted with a sweet and polite smile.

What has happened in the controversy surrounding Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri up till yet?

As mentioned before, the dating controversy soon caught fire when Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were apparently seen together in Hawaii. Soon after, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend Hyeri posted an Instagram story that was taken as a reply to the dating rumors of her ex as she posted a photo of what seemed like a beach with the words 'how funny'.

Following that Han So Hee, also posted a story explaining everything at the end. She added that it was funny for her too. This was taken as an alleged dig at the past story of Hyeri. Soon, the relationship was confirmed by Han So Hee herself through her personal blog, following which Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency also confirmed the same.

Today, Hyeri through her Instagram apologized for her behaviour and asked everyone to understand her. Through this, Han So Hee after malicious comments and backlash deleted her personal blog’s content and switched her Instagram account to personal for some time. She has made it public now.

