Reply 1988 co-stars Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri break up after 7 years of dating; Report

Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were confirmed to be dating after working together in Reply 1988 which finished airing in January 2016. The actors played the roles of Sung Deok Sun and Kim Jung Wan who secretly had feelings for each other but never got together. On November 13, it was reported that the two have separated.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri split after 7 years

According to a report by News1 covered on November 13, Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up. After giving it a long thought, the actors have decided to remain as colleagues and have decided to support each other. Reports also state that entertainment officials and colleagues also regretted the break-up as they were a long-term couple.

Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were confirmed to be dating in March of 2017 as a South Korean media outlet revealed pictures their pictures as they were out on a cute date by the riverside. Even before it was revealed that they were dating, the couple was a popular ship among fans. Viewers of the show loved the chemistry and the tension between the actors which was palpable. Fans rejoiced when it was reported that the two were in a relationship. Many fans also took the time to voice their grief over the adorable Reply 1988 couple parting ways for real. In the drama Reply 1988, Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol play neighbours who are friends. They along with their other friend navigate love, life, school, family and more in the nostalgic late1980s.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's latest activities

Idol and actor Lee Hyeri was last seen in the drama May I Help You in 2022. She made her acting debut with Tasty Life in 2012. Her claim to fame as an actor was with her role as Sung Seok Sun in Reply 1988. She will be appearing in the film Victory in 2024.

Ryu Jun Yeol debuted in 2015 with the drama The Producers and the film Socialphobia. Later that year he starred in Reply 1988 and rose to fame. His latest movie was The Night Owl. In 2024 he will be seen in Alienoind: Part 2.

