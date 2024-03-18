Han So Hee's agency vows legal action against malicious comments amid dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, has issued a statement addressing the recent controversy surrounding the actress' relationship with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol. Amidst the controversy and malicious comments, the agency emphasizes Han So Hee's well-being and vows to take legal action against harassers.

Han So Hee’s agency’s statement on the ongoing backlash

Han So Hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, has released a statement addressing the ongoing controversies surrounding the actress, particularly regarding her relationship with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The agency expressed concern over the toll that the controversy and malicious comments have taken on Han So Hee, highlighting that she is currently facing a difficult time due to the unfounded speculations.

In their statement, 9ATO Entertainment emphasized that while Han So Hee values the public's interest and support as an actress, she is first and foremost a person who deserves respect and understanding. The agency vowed to take legal action against individuals involved in harassing or defaming the actress, urging fans to provide evidence of such behavior.

Acknowledging the controversy surrounding Han So Hee's personal life, the agency apologized to fans for any concern caused and assured that they would prioritize the well-being and protection of their artist. They affirmed their commitment to guiding Han So Hee through this challenging period and ensuring that she is supported in navigating the situation.

As Han So Hee's agency takes a firm stance against malicious comments and rumors, they seek to uphold her dignity and safeguard her mental and emotional well-being amidst the tumultuous circumstances.

Advertisement

More details about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship

On March 16, 2024, Han So Hee, via a personal blog, confronted the swirling rumors regarding her romantic entanglement with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. With a resolute tone, she confirmed the authenticity of their relationship, disclosing that they had officially become a couple at the beginning of the year, shortly after Ryu Jun Yeol's separation from Hyeri in 2023. Regretting a spontaneous Instagram post that inadvertently fueled speculation, Han So Hee tendered sincere apologies for any distress caused, particularly to Hyeri. She acknowledged the weight of maintaining a flawless public image and pledged to glean valuable lessons from the experience.

Concurrently, Ryu Jun Yeol's management issued an official statement affirming their romantic involvement, prompted by the proliferation of baseless rumors. In a stern warning against the invasion of Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy, they cautioned against spreading defamation and asserted their intention to pursue legal action against those tarnishing his reputation. The initial speculation emerged following the duo's joint appearance in Hawaii, amplified by cryptic social media posts from Hyeri.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol faces online scrutiny after confirming relationship with Han So Hee; fans demand accountability