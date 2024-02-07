Red Velvet’s Irene renews contract with SM Entertainment; officially extends 10-year partnership

Red Velvet's Irene has brought reassurance to Reveluv worldwide by officially renewing her contract with SM Entertainment. There were concerns among industry insiders back in September 2023 that Irene might not renew her contract and explore other opportunities.

Red Velvet’s Irene renews contract with SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Irene and SM Entertainment will continue their journey together as it was announced on February 7 that Irene has renewed her contract with the agency. This decision reflects the foundation of trust between Irene and SM Entertainment. In a statement shared with various media outlets, including MHN Sports, SM Entertainment confirmed Irene's contract renewal.

Irene expressed that she renewed her contract out of trust for SM Entertainment and that the company has played a significant role in shaping her career. She also mentioned her gratitude towards the company staff whom she has worked with since her debut. Irene assured fans that she will continue to engage in diverse activities with her fellow members this year, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support from Red Velvet's fans.

SM Entertainment too announced the renewal of their contract and partnership with Irene, following a similar renewal with fellow Red Velvet member Seulgi. Emphasizing the foundation of mutual trust and partnership, SM Entertainment expressed their commitment to supporting Irene in various endeavors, enabling her to further promote herself as a global artist. The agency also extended gratitude to fans, encouraging them to continue showing love and interest in Irene's future activities.

More about Irene and Red Velvet

Since her debut as a member of Red Velvet in 2014 with their first single Happiness, Irene has been a pivotal figure in the group's success. Red Velvet has released numerous hits, including Peek-A-Boo, Psycho, Feel My Rhythm, and more. Their most recent comeback was marked by the release of their third full-length album, Chill Kill.

Initially debuting on August 1, 2014, with a four-member lineup consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, Red Velvet expanded to include Yeri in March 2015, following the release of their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake. The group's musical style encompasses a diverse range, reflecting their name; their predominantly pop red side experiments with electronic and funk elements, while their velvet side explores '90s-influenced R&B, ballad, and hip hop. Red Velvet's genre versatility and captivating hooks have earned them critical acclaim throughout their career.

