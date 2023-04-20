Top 10 highest paid Korean actors of all time

With the biggest K-dramas and Korean movies of all time, the Korean entertainment industry is an evergrowing entertainment industry. Right from extravagant sets, to the highest-paid Korean actors, the Hallyu wave has had one of the most lasting effects in the world of K-drama. The world of OTT platforms has suddenly led to a massive expansion of Korean entertainment and celebrity fandoms which has led to a phenomenal global Korean fandom.

This spectacle has definitely managed to create bigger names for several Korean actors who have been making a huge net worth off of the K-drama industry. This is precisely why this time we have curated a list of the top 10 Korean celebrities who are amongst the highest-paid Korean actors of all time.

Top 10 highest-paid Korean actors

1. Kim Soo Hyun

The number one on our list of highest-paid Korean actors is Kim Soo Hyun, the actor is mostly known for his dreamy roles in Korean dramas including, ‘The Producers,’ ‘My Love from the Star,’ ‘Dream High,’ and ‘Moon Embracing the Sun.’ The Korean artist also has a huge fan following for his roles in Korean movies including, The Thieves and Secretly among several others. The actor has a number of followers on social media and has managed to achieve several accolades including rank 4 on the Korea Power Celebrity list by Forbes in 2013, followed by rank 2 in 2015 and rank 5 in 2016.

Kim Soo Hyun Net worth and estimated earnings

The well-established Korean star has a net worth of around 25 Million USD. He is indeed one of the highest-paid Korean actors of all time charging around 200 million KRW or 166,426 USD for each episode.



5 Lesser known facts about Kim Soo Hyun

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He is a morning person.

2. Kim Soo Hyun loves visiting the Philippines.

3. Kim has an affinity for donkatsu which is a Korean interpretation of the beloved Japanese dish tonkatsu which is basically a form of fried pork cutlet.

4. Kim loves Dunkin' Donuts, especially the Strawberry Butternut flavour along with an iced coffee.

5. Kim's father is a singer.

Kim Soo Hyun Achievement and Awards

Kim Soo Hyun has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won 4 Baeksang Arts Awards, 2 Grand Bell Awards, and a Blue Dragon Film Award among several others. He has also been listed in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list.

Top Kim Soo Hyun’s Movies and K-dramas:

Kim Soo Hyun’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Kim Soo Hyun’s movies and K-dramas:

‘The Thieves’ (2012)

‘Secretly Greatly’ (2013)

‘Real’ (2017)

‘Crash Landing On You’ (2019)

‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ (2020)

‘My Love From Another Star’ (2013)

‘One Ordinary Day’ (2021)

‘Will It Snow at Christmas?’ (2009)

‘Dream High’ (2011)

‘Moon Embracing The Sun’ (2012)

‘My Love From The Star’ (2013)

‘The Producers’ (2015)

‘The Thieves’ (2012)

2. Song Joong Ki

Another one of the highest-paid Korean actors is Song Joong Ki. The actor gained popularity after his role in the iconic historical K-drama titled ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal.’ Song Joong Ki has also been seen in a number of other Korean movies and Korean dramas. Born on September 19, 1985, the actor has an immense fandom and a massive net worth. Song Joong Ki charges an estimated amount of around 200 million KRW which is the same as 166,426 USD for each episode.

Song Joong Ki's Net worth and estimated earnings

Song Joong Ki is one of the richest Korean actors with an estimated net worth of $24 million. With a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and endorsements, his income is only expected to grow in the coming years.



5 Lesser known facts about Song Joong Ki

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. The actor has professionally done speed skating

2. He was a straight-A student in high school with perfect attendance.

3. His first acting role was in a 2008 erotic historical film titled A Frozen Flower.

4. He is the writer of a book titled Beautiful Skin Project For Men in 2010.

5. He has publicly revealed he is not tech-savvy at all.

Song Joong Ki Achievement and Awards

Song Joong Ki has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won the Top Excellence Award (Actor) at the 20th Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards, the 1st K-Drama Star Awards, and the 2012 KBS Drama Awards among several others.

Top 5 Song Joong Ki’s Movies are:

Song Joong Ki’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Song Joong Ki’s movies:

‘A Werewolf Boy’ (2012)

‘Space Sweepers’ (2021)

‘A Frozen Flower’ (2008)

‘The Battleship Island’ (2017)

‘Hwaran’ (2023)

3. Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung Gi is another Korean celebrity who is definitely one of the highest-earning Korean celebrities of all time. The singer, actor, and entertainer has been one of the most searched celebrities in South Korea. He managed to achieve massive popularity after the success of his songs “Will You Marry Me”, “Because You’re My Woman”, and “Return”. The multi-talented celebrity is indeed one of the most loved Korean celebrities of all time.

Lee Seung Gi Net worth and estimated earnings

When it comes to his net worth, it is estimated at around 16 million USD. Ever since "Brilliant Legacy", the Korean star has only been gaining a number of acting projects brand collaborations, and endorsements. When it comes to his estimated earnings Lee Seung Gi charges around 58,700 USD for each scene and around 700 million KRW or 582,472 USD per endorsement.



5 Lesser known facts about Lee Seung Gi

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. Lee is really fond of the Asian staple dish, rice.

2. Although he isn't always fond of cooking he wouldn't mind cooking for his girlfriend or a special someone.

3. Lee commits to a regular workout and doesn't believe in overeating.

4. He is pretty proud of his memorable military life.

5. He has gone ahead and confessed kissing scene in the movie "A Korean Odyssey" was unforgettable for him.

Lee Seung Gi Achievement and Awards

Ever since his debut, Lee Seung Gi has been nominated for a number of reputable awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won, Lee has won various awards, including two Baeksang Arts Awards, three Golden Disc Awards, four Asia Artist Awards, four Mnet Asian Music Awards, five Seoul Music Awards, two KBS Drama Awards, eight SBS Drama Awards, and twelve SBS Entertainment Awards.

Top 5 Lee Seung Gi’s Movies and K-dramas are:

Lee Seung Gi’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Lee Seung Gi’s movies and K-dramas:

‘Love Forecast Kang Joon Soo' (2015)

‘The Princess and the Matchmaker’ (2018)

‘About Family’ (TBA)

‘Vagabond’ (2019)

‘Mouse’ (2021)

‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’ (2010)

‘Hwayugi: A Korean Odyssey’ (2017)

‘Gu Family Book’ (2013)

4. Hyun Bin

Another eminent Korean celebrity with a massive net worth is Hyun Bin. Famous for his exciting lead roles in various K-dramas Hyun Bin has created a huge fanbase. To watch the actor, you must immediately binge on shows like Secret Garden, Crash Landing on You, Sam-Soon, and My Name is Kim. Born on September 25, 1982, in Jamsil-dong, South Korea, Hyun Bin is definitely one of the best actors of all time.

Hyun Bin Net worth and estimated earnings

When it comes to Hyun Bin’s net worth in 2023, is estimated at around $10 Million. With a number of K-drama projects, brand collaborations, and endorsements, his net worth is only expected to rise in the coming years. However, his estimated earnings are around $83,900 USD for each scene.



5 Lesser known facts about Hyun Bin

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. Hyun Bin is an introvert

2. Hyun Bin almost became the lead vocalist for a rock band

3. He has gone ahead and admitted he has a pretty low tolerance for liquor.

4. Hyun Bin wants to travel the world.

5. Sources reveal, the actor earned around 130 million KRW per episode for ‘Crash Landing on You’.

Hyun Bin Achievement and Awards

Throughout his television and film career, he has been nominated for several iconic awards, including five at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and won various accolades for his acting recognition, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Top 5 Hyun Bin’s Movies and K-dramas are:

Hyun Bin’s filmography has an enormous array of hit movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Hyun Bin’s movies and K-dramas:

1. ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020)

2. ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ (2022)

3. ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019)

4. ‘The Point Men’ (2023)

5. ‘Secret Garden’ (2010)

5. Lee Min Ho

Brought up in Heukseok, South Korea, Lee Min Ho was born on June 22, 1987. The iconically famous model, as well as vocalist, has a huge fan following all across the world. In fact, after his lead role in ‘Boys over Flowers,’ he has not only won a number of awards he has been able to make a massive bank balance as well. If you want to watch more of Lee Min Ho, we highly recommend watching ‘City Hunter,’ ‘The Heirs,’ ‘Personal Faith,’ or ‘Gangnam Blues’ which was his first leading role.

Lee Min Ho Net worth and estimated earnings

Lee Min Ho's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be 12 million US dollars. He is indeed one of the richest Korean actors of all time who charges around 78,700 USD per scene.



5 Lesser known facts about Lee Min Ho

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. At the beginning of his career he was referred to as Lee Min.

2. Lee Min Ho dreamt of being a soccer player before being an actor.

3. The actor enlisted in the military when he was 30.

4. He is pretty fond of singing.

5. He is a dog lover.

Lee Min Ho Achievement and Awards

Lee Min Ho has received a number of nominations for several revered awards. However, when it comes to the awards and achievements won by the Korean actor, here are a few.

Lee Min Ho has won Asian Television Award, Baeksang Arts Awards, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, China Fashion Awards, and SBS Drama Awards among several others.

Top Lee Min Ho’s Movies and K-drama are:

Lee Min Ho’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Lee Min Ho’s movies and K-dramas:

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020)

‘The Heirs’ (2013)

‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016)

‘Gangnam Blues’ (2015)

‘City Hunter’ (2011)

‘Pachinko’ (2022)

‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009)

6. Jo In Sung

Jo In Sung is another South Korean actor who is amongst the richest Korean actors of all time. While the actor made his debut in 1999 with an MBC sitcom titled Jump, he finally garnered fame after he was seen playing title roles in K-dramas including That Winter, What Happened in Bali, It’s Okay, and The Wind Blows. Born on July 28, 1981, in Cheonho-dong, South Korea, Jo In Sung is 41 years old and is one of the highest-paid Korean actors with fans from all across the world.

Jo In Sung Net worth and estimated earnings

Today, the actor makes an estimated earning of 67,100 USD per scene and has an estimated net worth of 12 Million USD which he makes through his acting projects and brand collaborations.



5 Lesser known facts about Jo In Sung

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He was kicked out of acting school because of lack of attendance.

2. He has professionally learned martial arts, fencing, as well as horseback riding.

3. He wants a girlfriend like ice skater Yuna Kim.

4. Jo In Sung's clothes are always custom-made because of his long legs.

5. Jo In Sung likes reading, collecting hats, and playing basketball.

Jo In Sung Achievement and Awards

Jo In Sung has been nominated for a number of awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won APAN Star Award, Baeksang Arts Award, Blue Dragon Film Award, KCA Consumer Day Award, Korea Advertising Festival Award, Korean Film Awards, SBS Drama Awards, and Max Movie Awards among several others.

Top 5 Jo In Sung’s Movies and K-dramas are:

Jo In Sung’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Jo In Sung’s movies and K-dramas:

‘Something Happened in Bali’ (2004)

‘Spring Day’ (2005)

‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013)

‘It's Okay, That's Love’ (2014)

‘The Classic’ (2003)

‘A Dirty Carnival’ (2006)

‘A Frozen Flower’ (2008)

‘The King’ (2017)

‘The Great Battle’ (2018)

‘Escape from Mogadishu’ (2021)

7. So Ji Sub

Another acclaimed South Korean actor with a huge income is So Ji Sub. The actor rose to popularity after he was seen in Korean shows including Cain And Abel, Master’s Sun, Oh My Venus, as well as I’m Sorry. Born on November 4, 1977, in Seoul, South Korea, this 45-year-old actor is one of the highest-paid Korean actors in the world.

So Ji Sub Net worth and estimated earnings

So Ji Sub has an estimated net worth of around 16 million USD. His estimated earnings are around 67,100 USD per scene along with millions of dollars for endorsements and brand collaborations.



5 Lesser known facts about So Ji Sub

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He has been a member of Korea’s water polo team.

2. He is a strong supporter of women’s rights and feminism.

3. He is incredibly punctual and considerate on set.

4. So Ji Sub released his own book in the form of a photo essay expressing his journey and stories of his life and career.

5. So Ji Sub’s favorite number is 51.

So Ji Sub Achievement and Awards

The actor has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to awards and achievements the Korean actor won his very first major award, which was the "Daesang (Grand Prize)" MBC Drama Awards for his lead role in Doctor Lawyer. He has also won awards including the 47th Grand Bell Awards, 2nd Korea Broadcasting Grand Prix Award, National Tax Service, 22nd Grimae Award, 28th Korean Association of Film Critics Award, 41st Baeksang Arts Awards, KBS Drama Awards, KBS Drama Award, and SBS Drama Award among several others.

Top So Ji Sub’s Movies and K-drama are:

So Ji Sub’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top So Ji Sub’s movies and K-dramas:

‘Always’ (2011)

‘Rough Cut’ (2008)

‘The Throne’ (2015)

‘The Battleship Island' (2017)

‘A Company Man’ (2012)

8. Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In is another renowned South Korean actor who garnered attention after he was cast in a Korean TV show titled Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Undoubtedly, the actor is one of the most good-looking Korean celebrities of all time. To watch his performance as an actor, you must binge-watch shows like 'Secret Love,' 'Punch,' 'The Throne,' 'Six Flying Dragons,' and 'Veteran.' Born on October 6, 1986, in Daegu, South Korea, the actor is indeed one of the richest and highest-paid Korean actors of all time.

Yoo Ah In Net worth and estimated earnings

Yoo Ah In has an estimated net worth of around 10 million USD. His estimated earnings include around 58,700 USD per scene.

5 Lesser known facts about Yoo Ah In

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He likes to express himself. He is outspoken which makes interviews fun.

2. He is also attracted to women older than him.

3. He has three phones, and he makes it a point to separate his personal and professional life.

4. He loved working with Park Min Young, and Song Joong Ki.

5. He wants to take up more unconventional and challenging characters.

Yoo Ah In Achievement and Awards

Yoo Ah In has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won Annual Soompi Award, APAN Star Award, and Asia Artist Award. Asian Film Award, Asian Film Critics Association Award. Baek Sang Art Award and Blue Dragon Award Buil Film Award among several others.

Top Yoo Ah In Movies and K-drama are:

Yoo Ah In’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Yoo Ah In’s movies and K-dramas:

‘Voice of Silence’ (2020)

‘Burning’ (2018)

‘Chicago Typewriter’ (2017)

‘Secret Love Affair’ (2014)

‘Veteran’ (2015)

‘The Throne’ (2015)

‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010)

‘Six Flying Dragons’ (2015)

9. Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is perhaps the youngest highest paid Korean actor on this list. Born on September 14, 1989, in South Korea, the actor gained after he modeled for the Seoul Fashion Week. If you want to watch more of Lee Jong Suk, we highly recommend watching ‘Doctor Stranger,’ ‘School 2013,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘I Can Hear Your Voice.’

Lee Jong Suk's Net worth and estimated earnings

Overall, Lee Jong Suk’s net worth is estimated at around 50 million USD. With a number of acting projects and brand endorsements, his net worth is only expected to grow further. When it comes to his estimated earnings, Lee charges 50,300 USD per scene.



5 Lesser known facts about Lee Jong Suk

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He is the oldest sibling. He has a younger brother and sister.

2. Lee Jong Suk is an introvert.

3. Despite being an actor he is afraid of attention and focus.

4. He holds the record of being the first youngest male participant to model at Seoul Fashion Week. He was just 16.

5. He originally intended to debut as a rapper.

Lee Jong Suk Achievement and Awards

Lee Jong Suk has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won Male Top Excellence Award at the 8th Korea Drama Awards, and the Best Actor Award at the 27th Grimae Awards among others.

Top Lee Jong Suk’s Movies are:

Lee Jong Suk’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Lee Jong Suk’s movies and K-dramas:

‘The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One’ (2022)

‘Big Mouth’ (2022)

‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017)

‘W’ (2016)

‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ (2016–2017)

‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019)

‘Decibel’ (2022)

‘Pinocchio’ (2014–2015)

10. Ji Chang Wook

Born in Anyang, South Korea, Ji Chang Wook is another name without whom this list of highest paid Korean actors would have been incomplete. The actor got his big break after being cast in the Korean TV show titled “Smile Again”. To watch more of his acting performance, we highly recommend watching shows like Empress Ki, Warrior Dong-soo, and Healer.

Ji Chang Wook Net worth and estimated earnings

Ji Chang Wook’s net worth is estimated at around 12.5 million USD and his estimated earnings are around 42,000 USD for each scene.



5 Lesser known facts about Ji Chang Wook

While the actor has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

1. He's an only child.

2. He has majored in theatre and film.

3. He has always worked in a few Chinese dramas.

4. He likes to sing and has appeared in a few music videos.

5. He has been an avid theatre actor.

Ji Chang Wook Achievement and Awards

Ji Chang Wook has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actor he has won Baeksang Arts Award, China TV Drama Award, KBS Drama Award, and Excellence Award among several others.

Top Ji Chang Wook Movies are:

Ji Chang Wook’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K-dramas. Here is a list of top Ji Chang Wook’s movies and K-dramas:

‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011)

‘Warrior Baek’ Dong-soo (2011)

‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014)

‘Healer’ (2014–2015)

‘The K2’ (2016)

‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017)

‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019)

‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020)

‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021)

‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022)

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ (2022)

Whether it is Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Jong Suk, Song Joong Ki, or Hyun Bin when it comes to the highest-paid Korean actors, all the actors listed above have an enormous income and have always received immense love from fans all across the world. Each enlisted actor has a number of upcoming projects and brand endorsements in hand which will only lead to significant growth in their net worth and estimated earnings by the end of 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is partaking in drug abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

