Ji Chang Wook joins newly established agency Spring Company led by former manager

Ji Chang Wook has joined a newly established agency led by his former manager. Spring Company, in an official announcement on April 7, confirmed that the actor had signed an exclusive contract with the agency. The company expressed its excitement about the collaboration, praising Ji Chang Wook's versatile acting skills and popularity among audiences both in South Korea and internationally. The agency vowed to support the actor to the best of its ability, enabling him to showcase his talents across a diverse range of fields.

Ji Chang Wook’s new agency

This move follows Ji Chang Wook's departure from Glorious Entertainment, his former agency, earlier this year when his contract came to an end. Glorious Entertainment is a South Korean talent agency that represents actors, actresses, and entertainers. Ji Chang Wook was previously signed with Glorious Entertainment, but his contract with the agency expired earlier this year following which he has now joined a new agency led by his former manager.

Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is a popular South Korean actor who has appeared in various television dramas, films, and musical theater productions. He was born on July 5, 1987, in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Some of his notable works include 'Empress Ki,' 'Healer,' 'Suspicious Partner,' and 'Melting Me Softly.' Ji Chang Wook is known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to perform action scenes. He has also gained a large international following due to his charming personality and good looks. Ji Chang Wook became popular through his notable performances in various television dramas and films. He made his acting debut in 2006 with a minor role in the film 'Days...' but gained recognition through his supporting roles in various television dramas.

He received his breakthrough role in the 2010 drama 'Smile Again,' where he played the lead character. His performance in the drama received critical acclaim and helped him gain a wider audience. Ji Chang Wook has starred in several popular works, but his most well-known and popular work is the 2014 television drama series "Healer". The drama received critical acclaim for its well-crafted plot, action scenes, and the chemistry between the two lead actors. Ji Chang Wook's portrayal of Seo Jung-hoo was highly praised, and he won several awards for his performance, including the Grand Prize at the 2015 Korea Drama Awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA drops collaborative single People Pt. 2 featuring IU