My Love From The Stars to One Ordinary Day: Taking a look at Kim Soo Hyun’s acting prowess and versatility

Kim Soo Hyun is a popular actor who has proven his acting skills in the many films and dramas he’s acted in like My Love From The Star, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Moon Embracing The Sun, One Ordinary Day and more!

'Queen of Tears', which is considered one of the most anticipated works in the second half of 2023 is a miraculous love story in which a married couple overcomes a dizzying crisis, and will contain Park Ji Eun's signature humor and a moving narrative that makes her feel the importance of family. Kim Soo Hyun plays the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the pride of Yongduri Village and the legal director of Queens Group, and Kim Ji Won, who will be married to Kim Soo Hyun in the drama, plays the role of Hong Hae In, the third-generation conglomerate of Queens Group and the arrogant queen of Queens Department Store.

Kim Soo Hyun’s humble start:

He began his career with the 2007 family drama Kimchi Cheese Smile and quickly gained attention for his acting skills but he truly gained popularity with his lead role in My Love From The Star, Moon Embracing The Sun and Dream High. He had very different roles in each drama but he executed it well. Soon enough, dramas like The Producer and special appearances in Crash Landing On You and Hotel Del Luna. In 2020, he played the lead role in the romance thriller drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, which skyrocketed his popularity internationally.

Versatility:

Kim Soo Hyun is handsome, no doubt, but beyond that, he is an extremely talented actor. Seeing his filmography, one can see that he can play moral and immoral characters extremely well. Comparing his roles in his recent dramas, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and One Ordinary Day- In the former, he brings the struggles of a carer to light and how caring for a family member can drain even the healthiest person while One Ordinary Day comments on the prison system and the effect it has on a falsely accused individual. His transition from a happy person to a hardened criminal in the prison gives viewers goosebumps!

