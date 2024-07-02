1992 Trailer Release: Tyrese Gibson And Ray Liotta Plays Arch Enemies In Snoop Dogg Produced Crime Thriller

Lionsgate has released the trailer of its new action thriller, 1992, starring Tyrese Gibson, known for the Fast & Furious series. This film has been in development since 2015 and was previously titled Clash and April 29, 1992.

1992 trailer: Tyrese Gibson's Mercer tries to save his son from Lowell

In 1992, Tyrese Gibson plays Mercer, a man trying to rebuild his life and reconnect with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) during the 1992 L.A. riots after the Rodney King verdict. Meanwhile, Lowell (Ray Liotta), and his son Riggin (Scott Eastwood) plan a heist to steal valuable catalytic converters from Mercer’s workplace. As tensions rise in L.A., both families’ lives collide in a dramatic showdown.

When the not-guilty verdict causes nationwide outrage, they seize the moment to execute their plan and end up taking Antoine hostage. Mercer fights desperately to save his son from Lowell.

This movie marks a reunion for Liotta and director Ariel Vromen, who previously worked together on the 2012 crime drama The Iceman. It is also Liotta's final film before he died in 2022. Gibson praised Liotta, saying it was an honor to work with him and witness his powerful performance.

Ray Liotta had several projects completed before his passing, including Cocaine Bear and the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, for which he received a posthumous Emmy nomination. Liotta had won an Emmy in 2005 for ER.

Snoop Dogg on the significance of the year 1992 amid serving as an executive producer

Snoop Dogg has joined the project as an executive producer through his Death Row Pictures. He has worked with Gibson before in the 2001 movie Baby Boy and was eager to be part of a film that depicts a pivotal moment in L.A. history.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg shared with Deadline, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic. But as things in my life were coming together, everything in L.A. was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an L.A. moment."

He added, "Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the ’90s, ya dig?”

The film, directed by Ariel Vromen, features Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov. The screenplay was written by Sascha Penn and Ariel Vromen, based on a story by Penn. Producers include Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, Penn, and Adam Kolbrenner.

Advertisement

1992 will be released in theaters on August 30. The movie is releasing on the same day as Sony/Blumhouse’s horror movie They Listen, Showbiz Direct Distribution’s Reagan with Dennis Quaid, and Roadside Attractions’ thriller City of Dreams with Jason Patric.