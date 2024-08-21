28 Years Later Sequel: Cast and Plot Details Revealed

The horrors of the early 2000s are set to haunt fans once again. After nearly two decades, director Danny Boyle is finally bringing the long-awaited sequel to the post-apocalyptic drama, 28 Years Later. The film, set to release in 2024, will reunite old and new faces, including Cillian Murphy.

As the horror franchise expanded with 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, the next installment in the series was announced last year. Now, with the shooting for 28 Years Later wrapped up, let's explore every detail about the upcoming sequel.

The shooting of 28 Years Later commenced in May 2024, and according to recent buzz, the film has now completed production. With the movie wrapped up, it is anticipated to hit theaters around the summer of 2025. Although the film was shot in a relatively short time, it's poised to deliver chills, though not much is known about the plot and theme of this horror thriller.

Since the sequel will pick up where its predecessor left off, we might witness the aftermath of the events 28 years later. Rumors are swirling about a possible third installment, which would make the series a trilogy. Producer Andrew Macdonald recently confirmed that the apocalyptic series will indeed have a third part.

Initially, the release was expected later in 2025, but it has now been confirmed for June 25, 2025. The long-awaited zombie apocalypse movie is finally hitting screens next summer.

Alongside the release announcement, the cast for the sequel has been revealed. Following the success of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Jim, the lead character from 28 Days Later.

The film will also feature Jodie Comer, Erin Kellyman, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his role in Kraven. While specific character details remain under wraps, there is speculation that the story will focus on the years following the zombie outbreak. Jack O'Connell is rumored to have an intriguing role and is expected to be part of the third installment as well.

Though the plot remains undisclosed, the title suggests the film will explore the aftermath of the apocalypse and how humanity began to rebuild after the virus. With Alex Garland and Danny Boyle at the helm, the movie may take a fresh approach. Both 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later featured escalating tension and contrasting endings, so fans are eager to see what direction the new installment will take.

After the widespread devastation caused by the virus, the sequel will likely jump ahead by decades, showing how humans have begun to reestablish their cities. Fans are already curious to see what the film will reveal.

