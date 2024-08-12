Throwback: When Cillian Murphy Said He Was A Little ‘Too Old’ To Take On Next James Bond Role

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, a household name in Hollywood, needs no introduction! The Irish actor has captivated audiences with his striking looks and impeccable performances in series such as Peaky Blinders and Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed biographical thriller, Oppenheimer, which took the box office by storm.

However, did you know that Murphy once experienced a spiral of self-doubt? In a March 2024 interview with PEOPLE magazine, as published by Digital Spy, he mentioned that he feels he's "a bit old" to play James Bond in the next film.

When actor Pierce Brosnan, known for his portrayal of James Bond, told the BBC that he would like to see Murphy do justice to the role, the latter said, "I think I'm a bit old for that."

Pierce Brosnan played the iconic role in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002), and he immediately preceded the most recent Bond, Daniel Craig.

As of August 2024, Craig's stint as James Bond is long over. But the question looms: Who will be the next James Bond? The idea of Cillian Murphy as James Bond has been entertained by two of Murphy’s co-stars in Oppenheimer. Clay Bunker and Christina Hogue have both claimed that the actor could live up to the role.

However, with Murphy not too keen to take up the role, the position is still open. As of June 2024, as published by GQ, few major changes have emerged. Idris Elba was long thought to be at the top of the list, but he has taken himself out of the race numerous times. Fresh-faced newcomers like Theo James, Callum Turner, and Damson Idris have all shown interest in the iconic spy film series.

As per GQ, alleged tabloid rumors from June 2024 suggest that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now being considered for the role. Last year, The Sun reported that he had undergone a screen test for the role of Bond and in May, they reported that he had been formally offered the role. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation from either Johnson or the makers of the film series.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer has garnered widespread acclaim, winning seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Cinematography, among other major categories.

The film also won eight awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Until, we get any official news, who do you think will be the next face to play the iconic James Bond?

