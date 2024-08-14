Kraven The Hunter TRAILER Shows Aaron-Taylor Johnson Facing Off Against THIS Classic Spider-Man Villain; Watch

Welcome the new big bad in Sony’s Spider-Man villain universe. This time, he is even more gory and blood-soaked. The first trailer for Kraven the Hunter was just released, and Sony has given us a really strong antihero on screen, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

While the first teaser had all of us excited to know what the mission of Taylor-Johnson’s titular character would be, it seems all is clear now, as the latest footage even gives us a look at the antagonist of the film.

The newest trailer for the film opens in what appears to be a Russian prison, and from the very start, it exudes raw violence. With Kraven leaping off walls and cleverly utilizing everyday weapons to take down his foes, this upcoming movie is definitely set to be a thrilling experience.

Speaking of intelligence, yes, the hunt and the kills that Kraven makes in the trailer showcase some never-before-seen skills. Soon, we see Kraven in his costume as depicted in the comics, aiming at something with his bow and arrow.

As seen in the first teaser, Russell Crowe, who will be playing the role of the father of Taylor-Johnson's Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven, also makes a few appearances in the middle of the trailer.

Throughout the footage, it can be figured out easily that Crowe will be a big-shot gangster, who might even be some sort of antagonist in the movie.

The most epic thing about this recently released trailer is that throughout the footage, we can hear Johnny Cash's The Man Comes Around.

While we see Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character killing people with bear traps and more, we are soon introduced to the actual villain Kraven has to fight, the Rhino.

This classic Spider-Man villain will be played by Alessandro Nivola. Nivola was already teased in the clip that was released back in the year 2023, in the month of June. However this time we have a much clearer look at him, with his arms slowly evolving, giving him a rough skin.

It seems that Kraven is definitely facing a formidable opponent in Rhino. The excitement really kicks in when you see Rhino effortlessly flip a military truck upside down, all thanks to a powerful headbutt that mimics the strength of the animal itself.

Kraven the Hunter will also star Ariana DeBocse as Calypso, Levi Miller as the young version of Kraven, and a few even more great actors.

The movie has been directed by JC Chandor while being penned by Richard Wrenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on December 13, 2024.