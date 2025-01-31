3 Must-Watch Hulu Movies to Stream This Weekend: Jan 31 - Feb 2

If you have been looking for the best Hulu Weekend movies to spend your days making them fun and exciting, worry not, we have got you covered. The streamer has a number of outings that it brings on its platform, having in association with Disney and its owned studios such as 20th Century Fox, Searchlight, as well as Neon.

Here are the top 3 best movies to stream this weekend on Hulu.

A Real Pain (2024)

From the direction of the highly talented actor Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain happens to be a comedy-drama outing. Starring Kieran Culkin alongside The Social Network actor, the film is currently one of the most popular movies on Hulu.

Interestingly, Culkin won the Golden Globe for his performance in the movie, while Eisenberg has been nominated for the Academy Awards this year, for Best Original Screenplay.

Alien: Romulus (2024)

If you have got an urge for action and a great story, this one is surely for you. Alien: Romulus hasn’t made it to our list of Hulu movies to watch for nothing. It comes from the imagination of Ridley Scott, however, this time it has been directed by Fede Alvarez.

The movie is a prequel to old entries in the franchise and follows a young crew of scavengers. The entry stars, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, and is a pure sci-fi horror.

Advertisement

Ferrari (2023)

Directed by Michael Mann, this drama available on Hulu is one of the most intriguing movies to stream this weekend.

Starring not one but three great actors, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, the film brings out a never-before-seen portrayal of Enzo Ferrari. This entry in the list of Best Hulu weekend movies showcases Driver portraying a nearly 60 years old Ferrari.