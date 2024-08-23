7 Best Shows To Watch If You Like Only Murders In The Building

If you're a fan of Only Murders in the Building, you probably like a good mix of mystery, humor, and eccentric characters. The show's excellent writing and fascinating whodunit premise set it apart in the world of comedy mysteries. Here are the top 7 shows that deliver on all of these fronts, satisfying your need for mystery and humor.

1. Psych

If you prefer detective comedy, you might watch Psych on Peacock. Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) is a character on the show who claims to be a psychic to solve crimes. Shawn tackles cases with a mix of wit and cunning, aided by his pal Burton (Dule Hill). Fans of Only Murders in the Building will enjoy Psych because of its similar perspective on amateur sleuthing and the friendships formed while investigating crimes.

2. Death In Paradise

Death in Paradise is an essential viewing for admirers of British humor. The show centers on Ben Miller's character, DI Richard Poole, a middle-aged detective who finds sunshine and leisure particularly uncomfortable. As Poole is tasked with investigating a murder in the Caribbean, his difficulties adjusting to the warm climate and relaxed way of life offer a constant source of comic relief.

The show is more appealing because of this fish-out-of-water dynamic, which makes it a compelling alternative to programs like Only Murders in the Building.

Advertisement

3. My Life Is Murder

In the lighthearted and entertaining detective comedy My Life is Murder, Lucy Lawless plays Alexa Crowe. The Australian comedy follows Crowe as she navigates her own comedic mishaps and cracks codes to solve complicated crimes.

It offers an adult-oriented, slightly more sophisticated interpretation of the detective genre, similar to Veronica Mars. Like Only Murders in the Building, My Life is Murder is notable for its usage of lead actors who are older than fifty, which is a refreshing change.

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine centers on the 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department. It revolves around Andy Samberg's hilarious and frequently naive Detective Jake Peralta and his eccentric team as they humorously solve crimes. The program is well-known for its humorous cold opens, which present ludicrous and random scenarios before delving into the episode's main plot. Jokes and comedy inject lightheartedness and entertainment value into the series, even with the mystery aspects of their detective work.

Advertisement

5. Search Party

Try HBO's Search Party if you enjoyed the dark humor in Only Murders in the Building. In the show, a bunch of conceited twentysomethings become entangled in the disappearance investigation of a friend from college who goes missing. It combines humor and suspense by adding a distinct and edgy twist to traditional comedy.

The characters are charming despite their hilarious self-importance. In particular, Dory's story, which is reminiscent of Mabel's journey in Only Murders in the Building, adds unexpected emotional depth. A compelling, darkly humorous television series, Search Party is definitely worth watching.

6. Queens Of Mystery

Queens of Mystery is similar to Only Murders in the Building, but it features female characters. It focuses on three middle-aged sisters who are crime writers and investigate murders in a small English village.

They are assisted by their 28-year-old niece, Matilda (Olivia Vinall), who brings a contemporary perspective to their investigations. This intergenerational collaboration is similar to the way George and Oliver assist Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. Matilda's fresh perspectives are critical in helping the sisters solve the mysteries.

Advertisement

7. Monk

Tony Shalhoub stars in the television series Monk, which follows Adrian Monk, a former detective turned private consultant. Monk has obsessive-compulsive disorder, which complicates his life while also allowing him to solve cases with remarkable precision.

The show combines drama and comedy, emphasizing Monk's distinct personality and his struggle to control his quirks while solving crimes. His acute observational abilities and deductive reasoning are reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes. The series is known for its humor, which is fueled by Monk's interactions with others and his eccentric habits, while also delving into darker, more serious themes in the cases he investigates.

ALSO READ: VMA 2024: See Who Has Joined the Star-Studded Line Up of Performers For This Year's Awards Featuring Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, and More