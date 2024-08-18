Happy Birthday Andy Samberg: Revisiting 10 Funniest Jake Peralta Moments As Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Turns 46

In the last decade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has emerged as one of the most interesting, funny, and well-crafted sitcoms. The main character, Jake Peralta, is known for his ridiculous ideas, love for pop culture, and childish behavior. In recent years, Jake, portrayed by Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg, has become a television icon.

The reason why Jake is easy to love is that he is loyal, adorable, and optimistic, despite his lack of professionalism. A Golden Retriever dog is basically Jake's human equivalent. As the actor turns 46, let's have a look at the number of times when this brilliant character has brought laughter, joy, and comfort to all Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans.

10. Jake poses as Kevin to protect him

Kevin and Captain Holt's dog, Cheddar, is kidnapped in Ransom. Jake steps up when Frank Kingston asks Kevin to bring him a confidential file in exchange for Cheddar. Even practicing talking like Kevin requires him to dress like Kevin, get a beard, and wear the same type of clothing.

Because Kevin and Jake couldn't be more different, the entire sequence is hilarious. Further, Captain Holt keeps telling Jake to react exactly like Kevin would to different bird songs as if the kidnapper would notice. While Jake's ruse failed, his commitment to it is commendable. There are more iconic Jake scenes in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but this one is understated and deserves more attention.

9. Jake admits he doesn't have a dentist

In the episode Operation: Broken Feather, Jake tells Captain Holt that he's going to enjoy a "healthy" breakfast and then eats what he calls a "gummy breakfast burrito." Captain Holt pities Jake's dentist, but Jake replies that he doesn't even have one.

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake's terrible habits in terms of hygiene, nutrition, and work discipline lead to plenty of hilarious jokes. Jake Peralta's eating gummy bears for breakfast while happily admitting he doesn't go to the dentist has to rank among his funniest and most disturbing moments.

8. Amy and Jake babysit Terry's children

When Jake and Amy babysit Terry's kids, they figure out the best way to parent is to use television and cake. Jake justifies their parenting methods by explaining that he was parented by television and cake. Amy consoles Jake as soon as he realizes how sad that is.

This scene might sound unhappy, but it's hilarious because this show knows how to deliver well-balanced and funny dark humor. A running joke in Brooklyn Nine-Nine is that Jake's parents weren't present during his childhood, leading to many witty dialogues about his daddy issues.

7. Jake buys the most expensive wine at a liquor store

Jake unexpectedly decides to attend Captain Holt's birthday party on Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Season 1. As this was the first season of the show, Captain Holt and Jake were not close yet, so Terry gave Jake advice about how to behave at formal parties. It involved showing up with a bottle of wine.

Jake, however, asks for the most expensive wine available, which costs $1600. A Brooklyn Nine-Nine dialogue that has become iconic and frequently quoted is Jake's request for the "eight dollarest bottle of wine."

6. Amy's comment is totally misunderstood by Jake

The sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine opens with Amy and Jake having a great time on their honeymoon after they get married in Season 5's finale. Soon enough, a depressed Captain Holt crashes their hotel, ruining their romantic getaway. Jake completely misunderstands Amy's statement that "this B needs a C in her A right now" once they get Holt out of their way.

Amy meant that she needed a Coconut in her arm as a Babe. Jake and the audience, however, had their minds in the gutter. In the sitcom, Amy is naive and nerdy, while Jake is more street-smart, which makes for many adorable and funny moments.

5. Jake solves an important case

Jake and Terry try to solve a murder case that has been shelved for eight years in one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's most iconic episodes. Despite searching for new leads, Terry and Jake are unable to solve the case. Although Terry gives up the search, Jake continues to search until he locates the culprit. Jake replies, "cool motive, still murder," to the murderer's explanation that he did it for love.

Andy Samberg's delivery of this line is hilarious, and it has become one of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments audiences love. One of the most popular and uproarious memes on the internet is the dialogue.

4. Jake expects Taylor Swift to write a song about him

There were several jokes about Jake Peralta's love for Taylor Swift throughout Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eight seasons. In the beginning, Jake admits that Taylor is his favorite artist because she makes him feel things. To cheer Terry up, he quotes "Shake It Off," one of her hit songs.

Jake eventually admits that he has been detained by Taylor's security in the past. Jake even believes she might write a song about the event in a very out-of-touch manner. This show takes inspiration from some of the most common Swiftie tropes. The Swiftie fandom finds Jake's obsession with Swiftie extremely amusing, and it's easy to see why. Now that Taylor is all the rage, Jake's obsession with her is hilarious.

3. A mistaken "Dad" call from Jake to Captain Holt

From the very beginning, Jake and Captain Holt have had a complicated relationship. Jake is messy, irresponsible, and cheerful, while Holt is serious, disciplined, and levelheaded. Jake reaches his full potential under Holt's leadership. The two develop a charming father-son relationship over time.

In one of the last episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake accidentally calls Captain Holt "dad," which leads to a lot of jokes, including Terry telling him to respect his father. Jake feels embarrassed and tries to get off the hook but to no avail. The joke is obviously a parody of children who call their teachers "moms," making it hilarious yet embarrassing for Jake.

2. Jake does not understand the process of internal bleeding

While chasing a bad guy, Jake gets injured in AC/DC. Jake refuses to listen to Terry's advice to rest at home. Under false pretenses, he takes Boyle to Atlantic City to catch the criminal. Jake is severely injured when he is hit by a car while chasing the perp. When Terry confronts Jake in the hospital, Jake explains that he is not that hurt, in fact, the doctor said all the bleeding is internal, which is "where all the blood should be.".

While internal bleeding is extremely dangerous, Jake's point of view is hilarious. It is impossible to see any failure in Jake's logic since all of the blood should be inside the body. There is no doubt that this is one of Jake Peralta's best jokes, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom agrees.

1. Jake Sings 'I Want It That Way' with a Lineup of Criminals

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta's cold open to "DFW" has become one of the show's funniest moments. A woman's brother was murdered and Jake is searching for the killer. The man asks the lady to recognize him from a criminal lineup to find him. When the woman needs to hear The Backstreet Boys singing this iconic hit, the lineup sings "I Want It That Way".

While singing with his chorus of criminals, Jake gets carried away and becomes increasingly hilarious. The lady tells Jake that number 5 killed his brother, bringing him back to reality. Few moments on TV compare to Jake's iconic "now number 5" before, "I never wanna hear you say, I want it that way" in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's I Want It That Way.

