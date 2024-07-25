Only Murders In The Building New Poster: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short Faces New Challenges In LA; All We Know So Far

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is almost here, and to celebrate, Hulu has released a new poster featuring the show's main characters: Charles-Haden (played by Steve Martin), Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), and Oliver (played by Martin Short).

Only Murders in the Building team navigates new challenges in the new poster reveal

This trio has faced many challenges, but the new season, starting on August 27 will bring even more dangers as they leave their usual setting at the Arconia apartment building for a different location. The new poster shows the characters wrapped around a roll of film, highlighting some of the suspects they will investigate in the new episodes.

The theme of the film industry in the poster hints that some episodes will take place in Los Angeles, as the team continues to search for Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) killer. Although the attack targeted Charles, this detective team is determined to find the culprit.

Craig Erwich, the President of Disney Television Group, told Deadline that he's excited to see the characters explore a new location in Los Angeles. This shift makes sense, as Season 3 ended with Selena Gomez's character, Mabel Mora, being invited to LA by her boyfriend, Tobert.

Also, Martin Short's character, Oliver Putnam, encouraged his love interest, Loretta Durkin (played by Meryl Streep), to take a job in LA. So, it seems likely that Oliver will visit Loretta in the new season.

Who will star in Only Murders in the Building cast?

Only Murders in the Building is known for its guest stars, and this season will feature Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. These actors will play the main characters in a film adaptation of the group's podcast. The main cast, including Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will return for Season 4.

Meryl Streep is also coming back as Loretta. New cast members include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjiani. Eugene, Eva, and Zach will be actors portraying Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in a movie adaptation of their podcast. The roles of Molly and Kumail haven't been revealed yet.

The show has become one of the most popular comedies in recent years and has received many awards. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series has been nominated for twelve Primetime Emmy Awards.

All three seasons, and the upcoming fourth season, of Only Murders In The Building will be available on Disney Plus.

