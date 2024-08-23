VMA 2024: See Who Has Joined the Star-Studded Line Up of Performers For This Year's Awards Featuring Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, and More

The MTV VMAs 2024 are just around the corner, and things are getting exciting. The grand musical night is one of the most anticipated nights fans are looking forward to. This year, VMAs has an outstanding lineup of performers performing in the evening. To make things better and help you dance away the night, some new iconic names have joined the list of performers set to stage on Ablaze on September 11, 2024.

According to People Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, and Benson Boone will be performing at VMAs on September 11 at New York's UBS Arena. Kravitz will make his eagerly anticipated comeback to the awards presentation. He will play live for the first time in 25 years.

Moving on to Halsey, she will sing a song off their upcoming fifth album. Not only this but there are going to be a few debut performances as well. Boone, who is nominated in three categories this year (best new artist, best alternative), and Lisa of Blackpink, who is nominated in four categories (best K-pop, best choreography), will be performing for the first time at the MTV VMAs.

Here’s a complete list of performers performing at VMAs 2024 so far:

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Camilla Cabello

Chappell Roan

GloRilla

Halsey

Lenny Kravitz

LISA

Rauw Alejandro

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry will accept MTV's Video Vanguard Award and do a live performance of a medley spanning her career. In 2011, Perry won the Video of the Year award for her song Firework. She will join the ranks of Madonna, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M., Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Rihanna, P!nk, and Missy Elliott as the tenth artist to win both the Vanguard Award and Video of the Year.

Along with the performances, MTV also revealed on Monday that the 2024 VMAs would now take place on September 11, in honor of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11. The initial date of the MTV VMAs was September 10, 2024. This year at VMAs, Taylor Swift leads the award show with ten nominations overall, as previously reported. Her Fortnight partner Post Malone is next in line with nine nominations.

This year's other notable nominees for the Moon Award are Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA. Meanwhile, the MTV Video Music Awards will broadcast live on September 11, 2024.

