SAG Awards Full Nomination List: Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the race; Succession dominates TV series

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations are in, and the spotlight is on the rivalry between Margot Robbie's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, both leading with four nominations. Oppenheimer, fresh from its Golden Globes triumph, competes with American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie, each securing three nominations. Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio is missing from the best actor category in this competitive year.

The SAG Awards often predict Oscar nominations, providing a glimpse into potential contenders for the Academy Awards scheduled for March 10, 2024. Voted on by more than 119,000 actors in Sag-Aftra, the winners include Succession, Beef, The Crown, Ted Lasso, and The Bear in the television categories. In films, Oppenheimer boasts four nominations, while American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie each have three. Checkout:

SAG Awards Nomination List

ALSO READ: Did Poor Things steal Barbie's thunder at the 2024 Golden Globes? See as Emma Stone's movie wins Best Motion Picture

Film categories

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz - Ferrari

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Television categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Ali Wong - Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Advertisement

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

ALSO READ: Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating? See if they are just 'good friends' or something more