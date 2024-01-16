Everything that Succession won at the 75th Emmy Awards 2024 including Best Drama, Best Writing & more

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024, HBO's popular show Succession achieved significant victories, winning Best Drama Series, Best Writing, and more. The media dynasty drama wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2023, concluding the night with a total of six wins, including Best Actors, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. With a total of 27 nominations and a lifetime tally of 75 nominations, Succession remains one of the most highly regarded shows on television.

Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator, expressed both sadness and pleasure in ending the series while accepting his writing award on stage. The Bear, a comedy series, closely followed Succession with five wins at the awards ceremony. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled four months earlier, took place at the Peacock Theater in LA after a year marked by historic challenges and strikes in Hollywood. Here's;

Everything that Succession won at the 75th Emmy Awards 2024

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Ando

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Director in a Drama Series

Winner: Mark Mylod, Succession

Benjamon Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Drama Writing

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession