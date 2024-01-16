Everything that Succession won at the 75th Emmy Awards 2024 including Best Drama, Best Writing & more
Succession dominates the 75th Emmy Awards with Best Drama Series and six wins, including Best Writing, while creator Jesse Armstrong reflects on the show's end.
At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024, HBO's popular show Succession achieved significant victories, winning Best Drama Series, Best Writing, and more. The media dynasty drama wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2023, concluding the night with a total of six wins, including Best Actors, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. With a total of 27 nominations and a lifetime tally of 75 nominations, Succession remains one of the most highly regarded shows on television.
Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator, expressed both sadness and pleasure in ending the series while accepting his writing award on stage. The Bear, a comedy series, closely followed Succession with five wins at the awards ceremony. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled four months earlier, took place at the Peacock Theater in LA after a year marked by historic challenges and strikes in Hollywood. Here's;
Everything that Succession won at the 75th Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: Succession
Ando
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharp, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Director in a Drama Series
Winner: Mark Mylod, Succession
Benjamon Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Drama Writing
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more