Succession Sweeps Last Of Us In Fan Popularity; Audience Wait For An 'Emmy Sweep' Now

When Succession first started airing in 2018, it was quite clear from the onset that it was one of the best shows that HBO had ever produced. And that's saying something, as HBO has produced some of the best shows of all time.

And with its exemplary last season, Succession is all set to dominate the Emmys again when the award ceremony returns after an extended run.

Succession or The Last of Us at the Emmys

Succession had a great farewell season in 2023, with an impeccable ending. The honor for the most discussed television show of the year goes to another HBO title, The Last of Us. The zombie adventure show was one of the most pored over and universally loved shows of the year, and it put Pedro Pascal on the map, making him one of the year's biggest stars as well.

But the love that the show had received in the early days of last year doesn't seem to translate in awards as it went without any award at the Golden Globes in any of the major categories and had a cold run in most of the other award shows.

With the Emmys scheduled to return after an extended break due to the Hollywood strikes, the voters may need to refresh their memories of the show and re-evaluate it.

Why Succession sweeping the Emmy awards isn’t all bad

With Succession poised to sweep the Emmy Awards again this year, the fans of Pedro Pascal's zombie drama can take peace in the fact that Succession will not be returning for another season. Thus, their path to Emmy glory is clearer in its absence when The Last of Us season 2 drops. With the recent slew of announcements on the same, the idea of The Last of Us season 2 sweeping the Emmys next year is quite possible.

Also, for HBO, the parent network for both these shows, it's a win-win situation as they get to have both of the top contenders for the prestigious award in their library. With Succession ending its run on a high note and arguably being the best show for the Network since The Sopranos, it deserves all the accolades that come its way.

