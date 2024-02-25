Breaking Bad Cast Had An Iconic Reunion At The 2024 SAG Awards; Here's How They Engaged In A Playful Banter Onstage

The Breaking Bad reunion on Saturday night’s SAG Awards was everything you hoped for and more. Filled with some profanities and a lot of banter, here is how the cast presented the Best Drama Series Ensemble award to the Succession cast.

Bob Odenkirk and Breaking Bad cast had a blast during SAG Awards presentation

A lot of the stars of Breaking Bad came together on Saturday night for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, and Dean Norris. They gathered together to hand the Best Drama Series Ensemble award of the night to the cast of Succession and also to celebrate winning the same award for Breaking Bad ten years ago.

"10 years ago, we were proud to receive the SAG Award for Ensemble in a Drama Series," said Cranston. "Tonight, we're thrilled to bestow it on another group of actors," he added. But when Anna Gunn started to spell out the word ‘ENSEMBLE’ by explaining which word each of the letters in the word stand for, starting with E which stands for "Excellence," Bob Odenkirk had enough. When Gunn said, "Excellence... that each cast member brings to every exciting episode," Odenkirk cut her off by saying, “And the letter N. N stands for ‘no’ — no f***ing way I’m going to do this cheesy thing where you say each letter of the word. I’m not doing it,” making the attendees laugh.

Advertisement

"I think we have to, it's on the teleprompter," replied Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series. "Teleprompter my a**, I got a beer and a couple shots backstage, so let's get this thing going," chimed Norris, who played Hank Schrader. "Bob's right," agreed Mitte, 31. "My grandmother wouldn't even put this on a pillow, it's so cheesy," he added. "Listen, you guys - I don't mean to start T for trouble, but what do you think SAG would do to us if we didn't do this?" said Brandt, before Banks replied,"They can't fire us, so f**k 'em." Shortly after, Cranston commented, "That's the true ensemble spirit."

Succession’s runs nears the end amid SAG Awards win

The final season of Succession came out in 2023 and it got so much attention and positive reviews that it led the Emmy awards and had five nominations in the SAG awards. Succession actor Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy in the series came to receive the Best Drama Series Ensemble award from the Breaking Bad cast, and said that this was “One last hurrah, I think,”

“Right now, you’re looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful. Because not only did we get to all work on one of the best television shows, you know, maybe ever, we made friends for life. Now we’re thrilled to be recognized by our peers,” he said while accepting the award.

The 2024 SAG Awards aired live on Saturday 24th February at 5 p.m. PT/8 P.M. ET on Netflix.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024: Succession Wins Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series