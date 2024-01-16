Emmy Awards 2024: Jesse Armstrong Sweeps Four Wins for Writing Succession

Jesse Armstrong, the creator and leader behind the TV show Succession, has just made Emmy history by winning the award for Best Drama Writing for the fourth consecutive time.

The winning episode, titled Connor's Wedding, is part of the fourth and final season of the HBO series. In this episode, viewers witness the unexpected death of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. The show, already considered a favorite, surpassed competition from other notable dramas like The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Better Call Saul, Andor, and Bad Sisters.

The Emmy-winning episode revolves around the wedding of the eldest son, Connor Roy, portrayed by Alan Ruck. The story takes a dramatic turn as Logan Roy's death, following a confrontation with his children in the previous episode, disrupts the celebratory occasion. The four Roy siblings, played by Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, grapple with the sudden emotional impact of losing their father. This pivotal hour of television not only marks a significant moment in the series but also highlights the exceptional talents of the main cast.

Jesse Armstrong's achievement is extraordinary, as he has now won the Emmy for Best Drama Writing in each of the show's four seasons, a feat unprecedented in the history of television. No other writer has ever accomplished this remarkable feat of winning the award for every season of their show. Armstrong's victories in previous seasons include episodes titled Nobody Is Ever Missing, This Is Not for Tears, and All the Bells Say.

This year's win is particularly noteworthy because it breaks the trend of the award typically going to a pilot or a season finale. Armstrong's win also places him as the sole possessor of the second-most wins in the category, trailing only behind Rod Serling, who won six Emmys for writing during his career.

Succession received a total of 27 nominations for its fourth and final season, making it the most nominated series at the 2023 Emmys, further solidifying its place in television history.

