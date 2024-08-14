90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 22 Tell-All Recap: Everything You Missed

Episode 22 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After aired on August 11, 2024, featuring a reunion of all the couples from season 8. They discussed their current status, conflicts, and surprising revelations in The Tell All.

The couples included Angela and Michael, Gino and Jasmine, Patrick and Thais, Ed and Liz, Nicole and Mahmud, Emily and Kobe, Loren and Alexei, Sophie and Rob, and Ashley and Manuel. Shaun Robinson hosted Tell All, which aired Sundays at 7:00 PM CT/5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET on TLC.

At the start of the episode, Angela Deen accused her partner, Michael Ilesanmi, of cheating and claimed he married her for U.S. citizenship. Angela, who has a daughter named Skyla, enlisted a private detective, who presented over 100 pages of findings. Despite Michael's attempts to defend himself, none of the cast members supported him.

The detective's results surprised everyone on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, as there was no evidence of Michael cheating or attempting to scam Angela. Angela, however, left angrily, insisting that the detective's investigation was inadequate and maintaining her doubts about Michael.

Shaun asked Patrick about his role in Thais' chest enhancement surgery. Everyone was surprised when Patrick detailed how he thought each area should look. Thais revealed the surgery was due to the effects of pregnancy. An argument ensued between Thais and Patrick when Shaun brought up Thais' desire for more children, a topic they hadn’t discussed before. Patrick also shared his travel plans with Thais, who had concerns about him being away for work.

Advertisement

The cast was joined by Patrick’s brother John, engaged to Megan, who defended John when the topic of Thais' friend throwing water at him was discussed. Thais felt disrespected by John’s behavior during his visit, but they later hugged to resolve the issue. Rob and Sophie, despite expectations of separation, spent time together. Rob plans to move to LA, but Sophie expressed her reluctance to relocate with him.

Rob revealed he felt a lack of intimacy with Sophie and that he was being friend-zoned. Sophie explained that she couldn’t be intimate while angry over their marital issues and shared an example where she sought reassurance from Rob, who responded with a grocery list.

Sophie's friend Kae, who recently moved in with her, joined the discussion. Kae has been helping Sophie with her issues but has admitted to not being attracted to her. Catch the new Tell All episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on August 18, 2024, on TLC.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Season 8: Is Angela Deem Still Part Of The Cast? Find Out