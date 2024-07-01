90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6: Everything We Know About The Show So Far

Bag your things and do not leave behind your airfare. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduces six new and returning couples who will be trying to find love again amidst adventure. The spinoff, based on the iconic series 90 Day Fiancé from TLC, focuses on Americans who would leave their comfortable homes to go abroad for love. Eventually, the audience learns if their jump of faith pays or if they come back home with broken hearts.

The premiere date and exciting trailer

The sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has its premiere episode on Monday, July 1st at 8 PM ET/PT as a two-hour special only on TLC. Love-struck Americans are shown traveling all over the world in this trailer.

Corona, hailing from Pennsylvania is ready to take Iceland by storm with her famously big personality as she joins her boyfriend Ingi. Nonetheless, her family’s disbelief may obstruct it when one of them asks “Are there black people in Iceland?”

Statler and Dempsey are going back together but this time they have planned to live in a van full-time. Statler starts to feel panicked while Dempsey accuses her of being rude. Then Shekinah makes a surprise announcement that she will undergo nose surgery after being asked by Sarper which nose he should choose, much to everyone's dismay.

Returning couples

Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey): Shekinah goes back to Turkey to reunite with her reformed bad boy Sarper whom she thought she knew so well until old feelings resurface.

Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England): They are fully packed and prepared for European van life during summer; however, Statler admits having cold feet even though Dempsey blames her for rudeness. Their grand adventure might not be as idyllic as hoped.

Newcomers

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China): Lily and Josh met on a language app. Marrying her, he relocates to China but without a job, the couple struggles financially.

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia): After being married for two and a half years and residing in Maine, Meitalia believes they should move to Indonesia because of homesickness and health problems. James is challenged by adjusting to life there as well as managing their financial future.

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland): Corona who is an aspiring midwife meets her Icelandic Viking Ingi and decides to move to Iceland irrespective of abandoning her prestigious program in the United States. The reality of Iceland sets in along with Ingi’s naïveté about relationships which makes Corona reflect on her choices.

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland): Joanne and Sean are secretly married but want to establish their lives in Ireland together. Joanne needs the approval of her sons before moving, yet Ireland poses them unexpected difficulties. She feels that it might hurt their relationship with her family when she starts seeing how their secret marriage is affecting them.

What to expect in season 6

They are people who have fallen in love with foreigners and are ready to settle outside America; this season will observe up to these six couples. The countries featured include China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia and England.

One couple has loaded up all their things ready for a European van life experience starting now. They feature financial differences against family rifts as well as secret marriages versus troubled pasts.

Sharp Entertainment, a division of Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction, produces 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for TLC. Being not typical, yet real-life stories with detailed insight, it’s all about those moments in life that matter most.

On January 12, 2014, when it was introduced on TV screens, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise became a worldwide sensation. This show has spawned several spin-offs including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and finally 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In this offshoot, Americans are packing their bags and becoming accustomed to another country. They are thrown cultural curveballs and must win over their partner’s families and friends which is made even more difficult due to the language barrier. Watch out as they see if their cross-border love affair can survive the time test.

