90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Premiere Reveals Corona's Hidden Anger Issues

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which is based on the 90 Day Fiancé series from TLC premiered on July 1st with a special 2-hour episode on TLC. Among all the newcomers one is Corona (Pennsylvania), who is an aspiring midwife who decides to move to Iceland despite giving up her esteemed program in the US after meeting her Icelandic Viking Ingi. As Ingi's romantic naivety gives way to Icelandic reality, Corona is compelled to consider her decisions. And, as the premiere has come out, we got to know some secrets about Corona.

Corona’s anger issue

Corona has come to the realization that her understanding of Ingi is limited, and it turns out he doesn’t fully know her either. A humorous remark was made by her when she said that she had been soft-partnering him. So in times when she wants to pop off, she takes a few deep breaths and then comes at it as if she was approaching like a Bunny, and real soft.

She mentioned that she isn’t ready to reveal the more intense side of herself to Ingi, given the limited time they’ve spent together.

Her grandmother had advised her that the person he was in love with, was not the real yet. In a confessional, Corona acknowledged that everyone wants to put their best foot forward adding, "I think the major skeleton in my closet is my anger issues." She does not want to blow it by just unleashing the beast since it is the most important relationship she has ever been in.

In a final comment, her mother expressed skepticism saying that all these don't sound promising.

Corona talks about getting married

Regarding marriage, Corona explained that she and Ingi have not yet had a formal engagement discussion. After noticing that Ingi had already said, "What's mine is yours," she stated that she and Ingi had danced around the marriage talk, suggesting that their lives had already begun to interwind.

Corona took a trip from Pennsylvania to Dallas to inform her family about her significant move. Her mother's immediate reaction was to challenge the decision. She asked if Corona was giving up her dream for him and accused her of being blinded by love. Her mother raised her worries, saying that it seemed like Corona was chasing Ingi instead of the other way around.

Although Corona's sister and grandmother agreed with her mother, they questioned how well she knew Ingi and acknowledged that she tended to follow her own desires. Corona clarified that even though they had known each other for more than a year, they had only really spent about 20 days together in person.

Ingi, 38, has never been in a relationship before, but Corona acknowledged she didn't know his last name and date of birth when her sister asked her for details. He'd just been waiting for the right person, she said in defending him.

Despite her family's insistence that something might be wrong with him, Corona remained confident that nothing was amiss.

