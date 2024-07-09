90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Calls Out Ex-Husband Michael Ilesanmi For Celebrating 4th of July On Her Visa

Angela Deem has not held back in expressing her frustration with her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Since the beginning of their relationship, the reality star has been doubtful of Ilesanmi’s motives, suspecting that he was using her to obtain a green card.

Months after Ilesanmi finally secured his visa and moved to the U.S., he was seen celebrating the 4th of July, which left Deem furious. She publicly bashed him for celebrating Independence Day while being in the U.S. on her visa.

Angela Deem condemns Michael Ilesanmi for celebrating the 4th of July

Angela Deem, 58, expressed her frustration over her ex-husband Michael Ilesanmi’s enjoyment of the 4th of July, taking to social media to slam him. She posted a TikTok video questioning how a Nigerian could celebrate America's Independence Day on her visa.

“Hi queens and kings, I just wanna ask a question. How can a Nigerian and a bunch of ‘em, celebrate my country’s July the 4th on my visa?” the reality star asked in the video.

Her response came after Ilesanmi posted Instagram stories where he was seen having a great time, grilling food, and celebrating with others, while also resharing fans' Independence Day wishes.

Deem and Ilesanmi’s rocky relationship and eventual move to the U.S. have been documented since Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, in 2018. Their significant age gap and national diversity are what cast the spotlight on them as a couple.

Recent speculation among fans suggested the couple might have been removed from the show due to their absence from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

However, the couple was seen finally arriving in the U.S. in the June 30 episode. Deem urged Michael to show patriotism now that he was in the U.S., emphasizing his new status as a Nigerian-American.

Michael Ilesanmi clarifies his intentions for Angela Deem

Since arriving in the U.S. in December 2023, Ilesanmi has been spotted with Deem during Christmas shopping and dining out. However, it was reported that he disappeared for two months after he moved to Georgia with Deem, allegedly hiding from her. He also briefly left social media, returning without his wedding ring and reportedly living alone in Indiana, according to ScreenRant.

In attempts to clarify his intentions to Deem and viewers, Ilesanmi told TLC producers, “I’m a person that – I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, it’s – that’s it. I know what she has done. All she thinks about is that I’m after the visa – no.”

Meanwhile, Deem is reportedly filing for divorce after discovering Ilesanmi's infidelity with another American woman. He allegedly confessed to the woman that he was only with Deem to gain entry to the U.S., sources reported.

