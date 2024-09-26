A Different Man Actor Sebastian Stan Reveals His Mother Gave Him THIS Surprising Acting Advice: ‘She Was Like, Don’t Get…’

Sebastian Stan is making headlines with his recent string of film projects, including A Different Man and The Apprentice, and is leaving no stone unturned in delivering back-to-back powerful performances. The actor continues to captivate audiences, and his latest revelations about his mother's surprising acting advice are just as intriguing. Stan shared how his mother commented on his acting, suggesting that perhaps he could express himself a 'little less' during performances — for a particular reason. Read on further to know more details!

Sebastian Stan recently appeared on The A24 Podcast, where he chatted with Colman Domingo and recounted a recent conversation with his mother. During their candid chat, Domingo praised Stan's facial expressiveness in his latest film, A Different Man, pointing out how versatile his appearance can be on screen.

He hailed his portrayal of Edward in the movie, noting, "Just watching your eyes, watching you react, watching you taking in what's happening as people are loving on him and then wanting him to take over the role, and just watching that rage come out of you."

He noted Stans' "face changes a lot," explaining that the actor's unique ability to "look absolutely handsome and leading-man gorgeous in one frame and f***ing hideous in the next. It's a gift, man."

After Domingo's remarks, the actor recalled how his mother recently commented about his facial expressions. Stan said, "My mom, okay, I love her, but here's what she said to me recently when she came to visit me, and she was about to leave."

The Apprentice actor added, "I'm like, 'Uh, yeah, everything's great. Thank you so much.' And she goes, you know, 'I have to tell you something, but don't get upset.' I'm like, 'What's the problem?' I'm already in an anxious place."



Sebastian Stan shared how his mother told him that she knows he's an actor but suggested that he might want to "express a little less," pointing out that the lines on his forehead were becoming noticeable. He laughed as he recalled her saying, "Get some moisturizer, she was like, be a little less intense with your face."

According to the official synopsis, the film follows aspiring actor Edward, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors on his face. After undergoing facial reconstructive surgery to drastically alter his appearance, his dream of a new face soon turns into a nightmare, "as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost."

Meanwhile, A Different Man is now in theaters. The film also features Renate Reinsve, Patrick Wang, Adam Pearson, C. Mason Wells, Michael Shannon and Owen Kline.