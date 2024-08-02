A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Ending Explained: Who Is Responsible For Killing Andie Bell?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Pippa Fitz-Amobi investigates a five-year-old murder case, uncovering old wounds for the townspeople. Adapted from Holly Jackson's YA novel, the BBC series follows Pippa's determination to uncover facts despite obstacles. In the finale, she and her sidekick Ravi Singh uncover the truth behind Andie Bell and Sal Singh's disappearance, revealing a web of deception and manipulation. The series explores themes of murder, blackmail, and the power of determination in solving complex cases.

First, who killed Sal Singh?

Andie disappeared five years ago, and her boyfriend Sal was suspected of her murder. However, Pippa believes this is untrue and discovers Sal was also murdered. In the finale, Pippa finds out that Elliot Ward, her English teacher and best friend's father, committed the atrocious act. Elliot exploited his community's safety to get close to Sal, wrapping his fingers around his throat and framing it as a suicide to throw suspicion off himself in Andie's missing persons/murder case.

Pippa and Ravi discovered Andie was having an affair with a "secret older guy." In the final episode, Pippa discovers Elliot, who earned this moniker in Andie's friendship group, had an illegal affair with Andie. If the police discovered Elliot's identity, he would be a suspect or indicted with statutory rape, framing an innocent Sal for the murder and causing shame on the Singh family.

Who blackmailed Naomi and Max?

Sal's alibi for Andie's disappearance is questioned after his friends lie to the police. Pippa discovers that Sal was with Max Hastings, Jake Lawrence, and Naomi Ward on the night of Andie's disappearance, but they tell the police he left earlier. Naomi reveals that someone blackmailed them to lie, and the culprit is an English teacher. Elliot, trying to frame Sal, reads Naomi's diary to find blackmail material, which helps him find the truth.

The three friends had previously been involved in a hit-and-run during a drunken night when they were carelessly on the road with alcohol and drugs in their systems. Max had managed to cover it up by blackmailing a police officer, Dan da Silva (Jackson Bews), who, like Elliot, had also committed statutory rape by sleeping with Andie when she was underage. The hit-and-run also calls back to The Great Gatsby, where Daisy is the culprit, but Gatsby takes the blame for his love, though he doesn't realize the cost of taking accountability.

Though no one takes the fall for the crime in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the idea of lying about it and covering up the truth becomes relevant, especially as Pippa decides to continue concealing it to protect Naomi and prevent her best friend Cara Ward (Asha Banks) from losing another family member.

Who was the woman in the attic?

Elliot, a notorious criminal, has been involved in numerous crimes, including statutory rape, murder, and blackmail. He accidentally kidnaps someone, revealing that Pippa followed him to the Ward family's house, which he had sold. When confronted, Elliot confesses to having an affair with Andie but is interrupted by upstairs noises. Pippa, enraged, goes to the attic to find Andie, only to find a girl resembling her.

Just after Sal's murder, Elliot comes across Isla and initially mistakes her for Andie. When he realized she wasn't Andie, he invited Isla to come stay a night at his house and clean up since she was sleeping rough. With a trusting face, a job as a teacher, and two daughters, Isla instinctively trusts him and agrees, only for him to drunkenly confess to killing Sal at night, leading him to lock her up. Over the years, he frequently visited the house to feed her, using the excuse of tutoring his daughters, though he didn't have the money to support that claim. Isla essentially becomes collateral damage to the entire ordeal, forcefully roped into it by a guilt-ridden Elliot.

The plot connects with Jane Eyre, a classic novel by Emily Bront. Jane discovers her master-turned-lover, Mr. Rochester, imprisoned his first wife, who initially seduced him due to her exotic status. After marriage, she revealed her true identity. The relationship between Elliot and Isla subverts this as Isla learns of Elliot's unhinged secrets. The plot also explores power imbalances as Elliot manipulates Sal's and Isla's trust, despite the accidental revelation of his crimes. This highlights the complexity of power dynamics in the novel.

Finally, who killed Andie Bell?

Elliot is not necessarily responsible for Andie's murder. Pippa discovers that Elliot was out of town when Pippa’s dog was killed by the actual murderer. Andie had previously visited Elliot to extort USD 5,000, but Elliot refused, leading to a severe head injury for Andie. Despite this, Andie’s assault was not connected to her subsequent murder.

When Pippa returns home, her sister Becca confronts her, shoving Andie off. Pippa then leads her to Andie’s body, which is found in an underground cave system at the bottom of an abandoned shaft. The true murderer had also killed Pippa’s dog.

Becca, who admired her sister but often shirked responsibilities and indulged in party culture, had a traumatic experience one night. She was sexually assaulted by Max after he spiked her drink with a date-rape drug. Andie, who had sold the drug to Max, helped Becca obtain Plan B but refused to report the assault to the police. This incident led to Becca harboring a grudge against Andie and ultimately betraying her.

Pippa connected the buyer's list to Max’s secret social media account, "Tangot!ts," uncovering the link to the assault. Pippa was roofied and left at Becca’s mercy, but Ravi and Cara intervened to rescue her. This story underscores the tension between siblings and the consequences of neglecting responsibilities.

