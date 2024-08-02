House of the Dragon: How Does Aemond Die In The Books? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, as well as the first seven episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Aemond Targaryen, a key character in House of the Dragon Season 2, is causing tension and pushing his family into war. His brother, Aegon II, is recovering from injuries he caused. As the show's most ruthless villain, fans are wondering when Aemond might meet his fate. George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, that the show is based on, provides an answer to this question.

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Aemond leads the Greens army in a war against his half-sister, Rhaenyra. However, he learns about Rhaenyra's recruitment of three additional dragons, making him more vulnerable than anticipated.

In Fire & Blood, Aemond continues to rule from King's Landing and lead the Greens to war, but his hubris continues to get the best out of him. After Daemon leaves Harrenhal, Aemond goes to take it for himself, but his absence from King's Landing allows for Rhaenyra and Daemon to take the city. This leaves Aemond with little but Harrenhal as a home base, and it's there that he meets his end.

Daemon and Caraxes fought against Aemond and Vhagar, the two strongest dragons in Westeros, in the Battle Above the God's Eye. The battle took place over a lake beside Harrenhal, where Alys had warned Daemon he would die. Caraxes latched onto Vhagar, allowing Daemon to attack Aemond with his sword, Dark Sister. Daemon killed Aemond by shoving the sword through his blind eye, and the two men fell thousands of feet into God's Eye.

The show House of the Dragon has made some changes to the book, potentially altering the outcome of the Battle Above God's Eye. However, it is unlikely that the fates of Aemond or Daemon will be significantly altered. HBO's renewal of House of the Dragon may extend the war, keeping Smith and Mitchell in the series beyond the season 2 finale. The event may not occur until the series' end, but it's likely to occur when Daemon proclaims, You. Me. Harrenhal. The writers may look for ways to prolong the war.

The final episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 will air on August 5. The trailer for episode 8 shows everyone preparing for the final battle, which will determine the ruler of the seven kingdoms. Rhaenyra aims to honor her late father's wishes and become the Iron Throne heir, while Aemond and Team Green focus on protecting their position and resolving resentment.

At the start of the Dance of the Dragons, Rhaenyra, with three more dragons, is stronger than ever and ready to challenge Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, the largest in the universe. She urges her army to strike soon while they still have an advantage. At King's Landing, Aemond brings Halaena, still grieving for her toddler, to join the battle as a dragonrider. The King Regent aims to defend with a strong defense. Halaena's dragon, Dreamfyre, hasn't been exploring the skies due to Halaena's domestication after her marriage to King Aegon. However, she seems to be finally getting some action, as she is now a more efficient rider.

The trailer also shows the visuals of ships sailing and a burning castle, a major Easter egg hinting at the grand Battle of Gullet. It is yet to be seen if the final episode will see any battles or if it will only be about the prep and all that boasting and bragging.

