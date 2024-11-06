‘A Horrible Lie’: Julian Casablancas Gets Rebellious Refusing To Vote In Ongoing US Elections

Julian Casablancas recently shocked his fans by portraying a rebellious nature on social media. Playing a black sheep, the artist uploaded a picture of an unusual sticker that read, “I Protested,” in opposition to a typical one that is posted by everyone who votes, reading, “I Voted.”

Meanwhile, in his Instagram post, the musician from The Strokes also explained why he chose to go for this decision.

The frontman began to talk about how he had a discussion with his mother over his decision to not vote. He then went on to add that his "beautiful, sweet, amazing” mother had tried to convince Julian to vote only “ to keep [Donald] Trump from winning,” also asking him to think of his children.

The You Only Live Once singer then added, “I am thinking of my children. The 2 parties are a joke... a horrible lie.”

“The military and oil companies and banks are who we are voting for—and the media is their propaganda/entertainment wing,” he added.

The Why Are Sundays So Depressing musician then even recalled how “the way they cheated Bernie,” adding that he sees no point in choosing one party during the ongoing US election.

He spoke to his followers, stating that the media and the political parties want the citizens of America to think elections matter; however, he also clarified that this way the giants won't let things change in the country, adding, “But it has to change.”

Following his update shared on the aforementioned social media platform, the Call It Fate, Call It Karma artist faced a lot of criticism, as seen in the comments under his post.

On Reddit, a fan had shared a screenshot of Julian Casablancas' Instagram post stating, “Super disappointed.”

However, a few on the same social media platform pointed out that Casablancas’ bandmate, bassist Nikolai Fraiture, had voted during the elections and had even shared a picture of “Halloween Voter 2024” along with a candy in the shot.

“I voted early on halloween! The last day to vote is today.” Fraiture’s post read as seen on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Casabalncas shared his views on the breakthrough single of The Strokes, Last Night, stating that it is dead to him and also adding that he doesn't exactly know why.

He further added that tracks such as Reptilia, Hard to Explain and a few more happen to be the tracks that he is not that sick of.

