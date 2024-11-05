Which Celebrities Are Supporting Donald Trump In 2024 US Presidential Election? Check Out The List

This year's election results are bound to be fascinating! Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have been making waves on social media for various reasons. In addition to everyday citizens, many celebrities have also been outspoken about their endorsements.

Many A-listers have been part of the rallies and also spoken about the reason why they are supporting a certain candidate and have also urged people to cast their respective votes on election day.

Since the internet has been buzzing with many megastars supporting Harris, many people may be unaware of the famous figures who are supporting Trump, the ex-president of the United States.

Celebrities including Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Dr. Phil, Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Jake Paul, Tony Hinchcliffe, Amber Rose, Rachel Ryan, Jon Schneider, Joe Exotic, Victoria Jackson, Kelsey Grammer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Zachary Levi, Brittany Mahomes, Harrison Butker, Paula Deen, and Brett Favre are supporting the former president, Per Deadline.

Additionally, other famous figures who are part of this list are– Dennis Quaid, Lil Wayne, Rob Schneider, Roseanne Barr, John Daly, Tucker Carlson, Jim Caviezel, Taryn Manning, Danica Patrick, Randy Quaid, Jason Aldean, Savannah Chrisley, Kodak Black, Russell Brand, Dana White, Kid Rock, and Lil Pump.

However, the list does not end here. Chris Janson, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Sorbo, James Woods, DaBaby, Tracy Adkins, Jon Voight, Dave Portnoy, Scott Baio, Dean Cain, Vinny Guadagnino, and many more celebrities are also supporters of Trump.

Both names –Trump and Harris– have been all over the internet mostly because of their rallies and also the controversial things that were said. Comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe who was present at the former president’s Madison Square rally, made some lewd comments about Puerto Rican people.

The clip of the same did not take much time to get viral online and many Latino celebrities clapped back at those remarks including The View’s Sunny Hostin. Other Latino celebrities took to their social media to show support for Harris after those comments were made.

Additionally, Trump’s name went viral online because Beyonce issued a Cease and Desist letter after the unauthorized use of her song, Freedom featured in her album Lemonade, was used in a social media clip by the Trump campaign. The video has since been deleted.

