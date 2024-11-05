Taylor Swift Shares A Post Reminding Fans About Election Day As She Concludes US Leg Of Era Tour

Taylor Swift is making good use of her platform by not only wowing the audience with her artistry but also reminding people of important things about the nation. Doing the same, she shared a post about ending the US leg of the Era Tour shows and mentioned the election day (November 5, 2024) in the country.

Swift shared the post on Monday, November 4, on Instagram and penned the caption, saying that she could not have asked for a more “magical way” to conclude their Eras Tour shows in the United States.

She expressed having the time of her life with 207,000 individuals in Indianapolis who attended the show, showering them with a lot of “love and excitement and joy.” The Wildest Dream vocalist mentioned being aware that she would be reflecting on that weekend with a smile because it was like a “dreamscape, all of it.” She expressed her gratitude to the people who attended the last three American concerts.

The songstress continued the caption by reminding people about the election day. She penned, “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US election and your last chance to vote.”

She then expressed her excitement for the Eras Tours shows, which would take place in Canada. This would also be the last leg of the tour, concluding on December 8, 2024.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Swift shared a post on the aforementioned platform in September where she mentioned who she would be supporting in this election. The pop sensation declared that she would be casting her vote for nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Along with Swift, many other celebrities have been vocal about their respective support for the presidential election. A-list celebrities, including Beyonce, Lizzo, Usher, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Harrison Ford, John Oliver, and many more, have publicly shown their backing to Harris.

ALSO READ: 'You Should Too': John Oliver Breaks Down Urging Voters To Elect Kamala Harris