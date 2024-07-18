Johnny Depp Plays Guitar, Performs With Andrea Bocelli To Honor Late Jeff Beck in Italy; Details Inside

As reported by TMZ, Hollywood's veteran musician Andrea Bocelli and actor Johnny Depp performed together in the beautiful backdrop of Italy and honored the late Jeff Beck in the process. Depp and Bocelli performed En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor, a song we're told they originally played together back in 2020 when Depp and his good pal Jeff visited Bocelli.

Moreover, Johnny Depp played guitar for Andrea Bocelli during the three-day concert celebrating his 30th anniversary in music. According to PEOPLE, Bocelli showcased gratitude for the event and said in a press release. "To celebrate the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that means so much to me, with artists and friends is an honor,” “To be able to share this unforgettable event with the world in cinemas is beyond my greatest dreams."

More about the late Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

Jeff died in 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis, and Johnny Depp played a tribute concert for his good pal later that same year. Depp and Beck even toured together in 2022, during the Amber Heard trial. Jeff Beck had a close friendship with Johnny Depp which formed a deep connection through music.

Moreover, a source told PEOPLE in 2023 that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was quite affected by his death and reportedly was by 'Jeff's bedside' along with some other rock stars before his death.

Furthermore,18 was a collaborative studio album by musicians Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp which was released on 15 July 2022 on Rhino Records, it is Beck's final studio album released before his death in January 2023.

Andrea Bocelli's concert shall be made into a film

On June 12, it was announced that the Italian tenor's concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, will be released globally in theaters by Fathom this fall. The documentary, which will show the three-day event that took place in July honoring Bocelli's 30th anniversary in music, was held in his hometown of Lajatico, Italy, at the Teatro del Silenzio.

Additionally, classical musicians performed alongside the singer, including Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, Nadine Sierra, and more. The dreamy film will be directed by Sam Wrench, who also directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

