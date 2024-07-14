Andrea Bocelli Collaborates With Shania Twain For Her New Album; See Here

Duet partners Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain surprised their audience with the announcement of a new single. They collaborated on a rendition of Twain’s 1998 hit From This Moment On, which serves as the lead single from Bocelli’s upcoming album Duets. In this version, Bocelli handles the verses while Twain takes on the chorus, creating a seamless exchange throughout the song. This collaboration between the Sicilian classical singer and the American country pop star offers a warm, sincere, and straightforward interpretation of the beloved song.

Andrea Bocelli's upcoming album Duets, slated for release on October 25, features collaborations with a diverse array of guest artists spanning various musical styles. Following his 2017 album Si, which included new recordings with artists like Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Elisa, Matteo Bocelli, and Hans Zimmer, Duets expands the roster.

The album includes duets with vocalists such as Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Sarah Brightman, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Giorgia, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Virginia Bocelli, and Luciano Pavarotti, alongside some earlier recordings. Bocelli expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing singing duets as an intimate and profound experience that blends sensual and spiritual elements.

"To mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time," Andrea remarked in a statement about Duets. "Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet. We singers are in constant search of colleagues able to give life to this alchemy."

Andrea Bocelli's birthday shows in Lajatico celebrate 30 years of his music

To celebrate his latest achievement, Andrea Bocelli will perform three shows in his birth month of July in the picturesque town of Lajatico, Tuscany, on the 15th, 17th, and 19th of July. These special concerts will feature guest musicians including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Brian May, Johnny Depp, David Foster, Zucchero, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra, Eros Ramazzotti, Elisa, Laura Pausini, and more.

Recorded for the ITV show, the second of these concerts was performed for fans who could not attend in person, marking Andrea's 30 years in music. It will be part of a documentary film titled Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, directed by Sam Wrench, set to be released in the fall.

Additionally, Andrea's illustrious career will be further explored in another documentary titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, scheduled for release later this year. These projects promise to offer a deep dive into Andrea Bocelli's musical journey and his impact on the world of music.

