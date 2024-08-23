A$AP Rocky Declares Rihanna ‘The Most Perfect Person'; Appreciates Her 'Understanding' In Balancing Busy Lives

A$AP Rocky praised Rihanna as the ‘perfect person’ in a new interview, highlighting her understanding and support in balancing their hectic work schedules with family life.

A$AP Rocky was all praise for Rihanna in his Billboard cover story published Thursday, August 22. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 35, opened up about his “great” relationship with the Fenty Beauty founder, 36, with whom he shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

After lauding RiRi’s parenting skills, Rocky discussed how the couple balances their work schedules while making time for each other. “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the outlet.

Of the Umbrella singer, he added, “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding.” Rocky noted that they spend most of their time together when their schedules allow.

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted spending time at the beach in Barbados, Rihanna’s home country. This sighting came just a day after the Diamonds hitmaker made her grand return to the annual Crop Over Festival. According to the publication, Rihanna walked the streets at St. Michael’s event, aka the Grand Kadooment parade, in a custom winged Carnival costume featuring gold and bronze jewels as well as a matching headpiece.

Rocky and the nine-time Grammy winner also visited the tropical country around the same time last year, where they spent some quality family time with their eldest son, their only child at the time.

Rihanna and Rocky, for those who may not know, were friends for nearly a decade before they became lovers. After their relationship became public in 2020, the two were spotted out together frequently on dates and vacations.

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first son, RZA, and the Work artist revealed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. Riot was born in August.

