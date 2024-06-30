Rihanna Jams To GloRilla's TGIF In Playful New Video Ft ASAP Rocky; Watch

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are cool parents who know how to keep the Friday fun alive! Recently, in a video posted on social media, RiRi showed off her goofy side by dancing to a TGIF by GloRilla. While she danced her heart out, the rapper couldn't help but react hilariously.

The couple have two children together, RZA, 2 years old, and Riot Rose, who is only 10 months old. Recently, they made a fun video that the singer posted on Friday, June 28, on her Instagram page.

In the aww-inducing video clip, Rihanna wears big red shades, sings energetically, and dances to TGIF by GloRilla. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky watches with his hands on his hips, shaking his head in mock disapproval, but for sure loving every bit of it.

Far from being put off by this reaction to her dancing antics, the Fenty Beauty founder danced even more energetically and then threw her jacket towards the camera.

As Rihanna laughed off-camera, her partner shook his head and hilariously walked off, saying he felt too old for such antics.

Everyone's loving Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's adorable bond

While the video has over 9 million likes, celebrities have not shied away from showcasing their love for the couple. “Happy Friday,” Riri wrote as the caption to the clip.

Keke Palmer was charmed by it and showered love on the video. Wait A Minute singer Willow Smith stated that the pair were absolutely “iconic.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romantic relationship was revealed in November 2020 when People magazine confirmed their long-standing friendship which dates back almost ten years. According to an insider close to their music management, rather than just being partners in love, their connection started as a deep friendship. The source added that family is the most important thing for them.

A$AP Rocky is dropping his new album Don’t Be Dumb which will hit music stores on August 30. As for Rihanna who recently sent shockwaves across the globe by sporting an 'I'm Retired' t-shirt, fans would have to wait.

