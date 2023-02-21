Why Rihanna and her billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel broke up after dating for 3 years?

Rihanna , in the present day, is in a good place personally and professionally. The pop titan just celebrated her 35 th birthday today, Tuesday, February 20, 2023. Earlier this month, she returned to the stage after a gap of 7 years, with a terrific comeback performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. Rihanna broke the internet with her Super Bowl gig, having displayed her baby bump and revealing her second pregnancy just 9 months after the birth of her first child with beau A$AP Rocky . However, there was a time, not too long ago, when the Umbrella singer was going through a major heartbreak after breaking up with her then-boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel. But what led to their split? Find out.

Rihanna and Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel were together from 2017 to 2020. However, the duo parted ways in 2020. As per PEOPLE magazine, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel split because they were not a ‘good match’ in the long term.

The former couple was first spotted together in June 2017, when they were together on a holiday. Two years later, in June 2019, the ex-lovebirds were spotted together on a vacation in Italy, where they were seen cuddling, laughing, and smiling. In October 2019, she confirmed to Vogue magazine that she was dating and in an exclusive relationship for quite some time.

Rihanna’s heartbreak after her breakup with Hassan Jameel

As per reports, Rihanna was so devasted after her break up with Hassan that her family wanted her to quit showbiz and return home to Barbados. As per RadarOnline.com, an insider shared at that time, "Rihanna has a big family who follows her private life very closely, and they have major concerns about how she's coping.” The insider also added that the We Found Love singer spent all her time partying across New York, Los Angeles, and Europe, in attempts to put her heartbreak behind her. During that time, she was also linked with two of her exes – Drake and A$AP Rocky.

Finally, she got back together with A$AP Rocky, with whom she was linked in 2013. But the duo had ‘never seriously dated’.