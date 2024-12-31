Abigail Breslin Felt ‘Compelled’ to Respond to Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni; Says She’s Been Subjected to ‘Same’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and sexual harassment.

In the wake of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, Abigail Breslin felt “compelled” to lend her support to the actress. Breslin, known for her roles in Little Miss Sunshine, Zombieland, No Reservations, and others, shared an essay on Tumblr expressing her thoughts on the matter.

"In light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman, I felt compelled to write this,” she began her note. Breslin revealed that she has, unfortunately, been subjected to “the same toxic masculinity throughout my life.”

In recent years, she called out one of her male colleagues’ inappropriate behavior but was deemed “hysterical” and was told that her fears were imaginary. However, Lively’s lawsuit made her realize that this is a recurring pattern. “I realize this is the norm,” she added.

For context, Breslin filed a lawsuit against the producers of her film Classified last year, alleging that her co-star and co-producer exhibited “aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior” that put her in peril multiple times.

In her essay, the actress revealed that the claims were eventually withdrawn. "After making a confidential complaint against a coworker for unprofessional behavior, I had the silly and naive impression they would believe me,” she said about her complaint not being taken seriously.

The producers’ filed a counter lawsuit against her claiming her allegations were hysterical and imagery. Breslin recalled it as a prize she paid for having the “audacity” to speak up. “I was publicly shamed and defamed in the process,” she recalled.

She further claimed that the image she had built with two decades of hard work was tainted as she was deemed a crazy person throwing allegations. “I became the crazy, paranoid and to quote directly, ‘hysterical and wild’ woman, who apparently just had it in for men,” the Slayers actress added.

She also questioned the people and society in her post on why is it exciting to watch a woman’s downfall whereas men get a clean chit on their behavior. “For men, it is always innocent until proven guilty. For women it is the opposite,” Breslin added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.