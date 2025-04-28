Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Faced Troubles After Having Kids But It Strengthened Them, Reveals The Suite Life Actress

Brenda Song is opening up about life at home with fiancé Macaulay Culkin and their two young sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2. Candidly speaking in a new interview, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared how parenting has strengthened their relationship.

"No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship," Song told E! News. "You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect."

Acknowledging that raising young children can put a lot of stress on a relationship, Song said that she feels fortunate to have found a partner like Culkin, who supports her deeply. She also revealed that they had their fair share of trials and tribulations but they handled it with grace.

"I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us," she said. "I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level."

Song, 37, admitted she didn’t expect how well they would navigate parenthood together, noting her own “type A personality” often led her to try doing it all herself. However, Culkin, 44, has stepped up in ways she hadn't anticipated.

She added that the 44-year-old actor is the white glue that keeps them all together. He often wakes up early to make oatmeal, pack lunches, and handle morning routines when Song has early work commitments.

Even though the couple loves to cook, they often order food online due to their busy schedules. Song recently teamed up with DoorDash for their Mother's Day initiative. Together, they have come up with a promotion, which allows users to unlock up to $75 in credits when ordering flowers for their moms between May 9 and 11.

Despite the busy pace of family and work, Song shared that time with her boys still feels fleeting. Watching Dakota and Carson grow has been a bittersweet experience for the actress and she feels that every week is a new milestone.

