Vicky Kaushal renews lease for Juhu apartment for 3 years and its monthly rent will blow your mind: Report

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has renewed the lease for an apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area, with a monthly rent of Rs 17.01 lakh, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The three-year lease renewal was officially registered in April 2025, the documents revealed.

Square Yards' analysis indicates that the new three-year lease agreement, starting in January 2025, includes a monthly rent of Rs 17.01 lakh for the first two years. In the final year, the rent will increase to Rs 17.86 lakh.

Throughout the lease, Vicky Kaushal 's total rental payments are expected to amount to around Rs 6.2 crore. This lease renewal follows a previous five-year agreement signed in July 2021, where the monthly rent began at Rs 8 lakh, according to Square Yards' analysis.

Juhu, one of Mumbai's most elite and desirable residential neighborhoods, is home to numerous Bollywood celebrities. Known for its picturesque beach, high-end restaurants, and proximity to business centers like Andheri and Bandra, Juhu offers an enviable lifestyle.

The area also benefits from excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro. Other Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan , Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor, are also residents of Juhu, according to Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Vicky Kaushal's leased apartment is situated in Raj Mahal, a ready-to-move residential development. As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment covers a carpet area of 258.48 sq. m. (approximately 2,781.83 sq. ft.).

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.69 lakh and registration fees of Rs 1,000. The lease agreement also grants exclusive access to three car parking spaces and includes a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore.

Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of Bollywood's top actors, earning recognition for his impactful performances and range of roles. He has garnered widespread praise and received several awards, including the esteemed National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Up next, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

