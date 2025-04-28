Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively Put Up a United Front at Another Simple Favor Premiere Despite Feud Rumors

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick together stepped in for pictures on the red carpet of the Another Simple Favor screening. Putting the rumors of the feud to rest, the actresses smiled while wrapping their arms around each other for the cameras.

Lively donned a cinderella blue dress, with her hair open. The mother of four completed her look with a dangling pair of earrings and hand accessories.

Meanwhile, Kendrick opted for a white crop top and pants, showing off her toned midriff. The women, at one point on the red carpet, also held hands, behaving cordially with each other.

The recent pictures of Lively and Kendrick come after the fans speculated about bad blood between the ladies of the upcoming movie amid the former’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

However, the sources close to the co-actors revealed to E! News, “There is no drama. They are not enemies. They are coworkers and friends and get along well.” They further added that the movie stars “look forward to promoting the movie along with the rest of the cast.”

Scrapping off the rumors of a feud between the actresses, the director of the movie, Paul Feig, weighed in to say, “This is total BS. Sorry. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

As for the movie, Lively and Kendrick are to return as their characters of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, in the sequel to the 2018 film, A Simple Favor. The trailer of the upcoming cinematic piece reveals that Nelson is back from jail and set to get married on Capri Island. Emily shows up at Stephanie’s book launch, where the latter wonders if she broke out of prison to take revenge on her.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Stephanie Smothers agrees to travel to Italy to be the maid of honor for the devious and cunning Emily Nelson. However, she soon suspects Emily's goodwill is part of an elaborate plan for revenge.”

Another Simple Favor will hit Prime Video on May 1.

