Elizabeth Hurley Gives Peek Into Her New Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus in Loved-Up Post: Check Out

Elizabeth Hurley shared a peek into her new romance with the country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The actress confirmed her relationship with the musician on Easter day by dropping pictures on her social media platform, where the couple twinned in blue outfits, and Cyrus was clicked kissing Liz on the cheek while putting the bunny ears on.

Sharing the new glimpse with her fans, the actress took to her Instagram account to post a photo of the couple, where the Achy Breaky Heart singer hugged Hurley from behind. The duo dressed casually for the picture, and for the caption, the mom of one wrote, “Tennessee Weekend,” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the pair made headlines earlier this week after catching the fans' and media's attention over their newfound romance with each other. Moreover, the country singer opened up about how he feels about the movie star. During his appearance on The Ty Bentli Show, the musician revealed that he finds his partner "impressively brilliant."

He said, "If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything." Ray Cyrus further stated, "It's been a long time since I've been this happy."

The singer also went on to share that he connected with the actress after his split from Firerose. He claimed that Hurley randomly messaged him following his divorce.

Her message read, "'Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner.'" The Grammy-winning artist also shared that the actress reminds him of his good friend, Dolly Parton.

Previously, Hurley's son, Damian, also showed excitement for his mom's new love. He dropped a celebratory and heart emoji on the actress' Easter picture.

