Henry Golding Confirms Crazy Rich Asians 2 Is in Works: ‘Things Are in Motion, It Is Happening’

Henry Golding has a major update for Crazy Rich Asians fans! The actor has finally confirmed that the sequel to the popular Netflix film is in the works and the project can soon go on the floors.

During the New York screening of Another Simple Favor, co-starring Blake Lively, the actor said, "I think that just getting Adele Lim helming, she's the showrunner. She worked on the first (film), she was one of the writers on the first one with Peter Chiarelli. But she came over to London maybe four weeks ago to see me and Gemma to talk about our characters. So things are happening, they are in motion."

Advertisement

He added, "We got Nina Jacobson back in the producer role, we think we can also lock down Jon Chu somewhere there, like he's a billion USD man at the moment. But you know, we are trying to get back the team as much as possible."

When asked if he knows where the film is going, he said, "Oh hell yeah, I mean if you haven't read the second or third book. We kind of know where. It's just handling those types of stories. You got to use a bit of creativity to weave everything."