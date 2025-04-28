Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds Amid Rumors of Taylor Swift Distancing Herself From Blake Lively Due to It Ends With Us Drama

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Travis Kelce is being the ideal boyfriend, sticking by Taylor Swift’s side amid Blake Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift and Lively have been besties for decades, but their friendship cracked amid the actress’s legal fiasco as the pop star got dragged into it.

Recently, multiple sources have revealed that the Grammy-winner would soon be subpoenaed by the court, making her liable to attend the trial. The news seemingly didn’t sit well with Swift’s boyfriend, prompting him to press unfollow on Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.

TMZ has claimed that the unfollow is fresh and that the Deadpool actor still follows the NFL star. Earlier, the outlet reported the Cruel Summer hitmaker felt like Lively was using her in her legal battle with Baldoni. The latter accused the Gossip Girl alum of using the pop star’s name to threaten him into giving all creative control on the film.

In a text chain between him and Lively, the latter mentioned Swift and her husband as her “dragons” while calling herself Khaleesi, referring to the popular series, Game of Thrones. The outlet claimed that the singer hated being called one of the dragons, as if she were some weapon to flex.

The outlet also learned that she arrived at the actress’s house without knowing that there was a meeting happening with the IEWU team over a rewritten scene from the film. In the lawsuit the Jane the Virgin actor filed, he claimed to have felt ambushed when the singer and Reynolds joined the meeting.

The legal drama began in December 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, indecent behavior on set, invasion of privacy, and many other claims. The Five Feet Apart director filed a countersuit for extortion and defamation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.