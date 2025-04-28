Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing Details: Actor Hadn't Eaten for Days

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Gene Hackman’s autopsy report revealed shocking details. On April 27, Fox News obtained the report conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico. The autopsy report claimed that “trace amounts” of acetone were in his system.

The report explained that the colorless solvent was also a result of “diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion,” as per MedicalNewsToday.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside their Santa Fe home on February 26. Sources confirmed that Arakawa, who was the sole caregiver of the aged actor, passed away nearly a week before his demise.

Fox News revealed that the toxicology report showed Hackman’s acetone level was at 5.3 mg/dl. The normal level is noted to be up to 0.3 mg/dL. The outlet explained that the increased solvent level was due to “prolonged level of fasting.”

According to reports, the Superman actor suffered a “congestive heart failure” and underwent “chronic hypertensive changes” in the kidneys. Back in March, the cause of death of both Arakawa and Hackman was addressed in a press conference held by Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico.

It was revealed that the actor passed away because of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and Alzheimer’s disease significantly contributed to his demise. As for Arakawa, her cause of death was revealed to be “hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.”

Earlier, a gas leak was suspected to have caused the sudden demise of the couple, but after further investigation, it was ruled out. Their passing came as a shock and prompted heartfelt tributes from their loved ones.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie and granddaughter Annie, said in a statement at the time.