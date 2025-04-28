Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's 90s cult classic nets Rs 15 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 4: Andaz Apna Apna, which is considered one of the best comedy movies in Hindi cinema, originally hit the screens in 1994. Cut to 2025, the iconic entertainer starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan has made its comeback in cinemas after nearly three decades. Andaz Apna Apna's re-release recently completed its opening weekend.

Andaz Apna Apna, also featuring Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, has earned Rs 15 lakh net business on the fourth day. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's cult classic started its journey with an opening of Rs 25 lakh on Friday. It then rose to Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Now, the cumulative collection of the 1994 directorial is recorded as Rs 1.3 crore at the box office in the four days of its theatrical re-run.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Day 4 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 1.3 crore

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna has performed fairly for a re-release. However, it had better expectations, considering the verdict-changing runs of Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu in their respective re-releases. Both these films, which flopped during their first runs, emerged as hits in their second innings.

Also, Santoshi's directorial had tanked at the box office during its original run. It required good footfalls this time, especially because it has a nostalgia factor attached to it and enjoys a cult fan following among the masses.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

