Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Says Jeffrey Epstein Victim Showed 'No Sign' of Feeling Suicidal Days Before Death: 'It's Inconclusive'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the victims of the convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly passed away by suicide on April 25. Her lawyer, Karrie Louden, has expressed her shock over the news and alleged that there weren’t any signs that could have led Giuffre to take her own life.

Louden, who represented Giuffre since January, addressed the controversies related to her sudden demise. Her family announced the tragic news and claimed that she took her own life at her farmhouse in Neergabby, north of Perth, after the abuse she endured became “unbearable.”

The lawyer revealed that she was in contact with her client just days before her passing. “This has been a complete shock to all of us,” she told the Daily Mail Australia. She alleged that if anyone on Giuffre’s legal team had seen concerning signs, they would have taken more steps.

They would have admitted her to a clinic for better treatment. Louden recalled her disbelief when she got the news over the phone. “I was like, 'Are you joking?' Because there was no signs that was something she was considering,” the attorney added.

“It's inconclusive,” she added. Louden explained that as a defence attorney, she doesn’t like to speculate until there’s evidence. She further revealed that the police haven’t shared any details with her and didn’t even confirm her death, but confirmed that the circumstances weren’t suspicious.

She told the outlet that the police were extremely “vague” about the situation but hinted that it could be the case of either suicide or misadventure. “I know that she's gone but how that happened, I don't know,” Louden added.

The attorney admitted that her client was in a lot of pain, but she was looking forward to her future.