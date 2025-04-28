Jiggly Caliente's Cause of Death: How Did RuPaul's Drag Race Star Pass Away?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Fans, along with Hollywood, were shocked when the news of RuPaul Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente’s death broke. She was 44 years old. Many netizens quickly started sending their condolences to her family.

Caliente's, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arebejo, passed away on April 27, which was days after having her right leg amputated for a “severe infection,” her family announced in a statement on Instagram.

Her family shared the tragic news about her passing. They mentioned that it was with “profound sorrow” that they announced Caliente’s death on Sunday at 4:42 am. The statement also mentioned that she was surrounded by her loved ones at the time.

Caliente was referred to as a “luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy,” who touched multiple lives via her activism, artistry, and truthful connection she “fostered” with her global fanbase.

The family added, “Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

The statement also included that Caliente will be “deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Her fans offered their condolences and paid tributes in the post’s comments section. One fan wrote, “We’ll miss you tremendously, bianca! Rest in power,” while another individual wrote, “Rest in peace AND power mama. My heart is broken. It brings me some comfort knowing that you’ll be pulling up a chair with Viv, Cherry, Chichi, Sahara. Your physical body may be gone, but your spirit will always be a force of nature thoughts and prayers to your family.”

For the unversed, Caliente became popular when she appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race season four, which was launched in 2011. Later in 2016, she publicly came out as transgender, as per the outlet.

