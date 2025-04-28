Hailey Bieber Takes Out Time for Self-Care a Day After the Demise of Justin Bieber’s Grandfather: See Pics

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse into her relaxed day as she dropped snaps of practicing skincare. The Rhode founder’s new pictures dropped a day after the media reports announced the passing away of Justin Bieber’s grandfather.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom in town shared a carousel where she can be seen dedicating a day to her self-care. Baldwin-Bieber’s latest post includes a series of selfies, a martini with olives, and a meme with Angelina Jolie’s old picture.

In the first photo, the runway model showed off her freckles on her face while putting minimal makeup on. In the following picture, Bieber shared a snap of her martini with olives. The third one yet again, has a selfie of the Rhode founder with her under-eye patches on. A soothing bath awaits the new mama too.

As for the last picture of the carousel, Bieber chose a meme with Jolie’s picture that read, “‘It won’t work.’ It will. I’m literally crazy.” The caption for the post read, “May your email never find me.”

Meanwhile, the Biebers were hit with some unfortunate news in the past days with the death of the musician’s grandfather, Bruce Dale. In his tribute to the latter, Justin, on his Instagram account, wrote, “Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!” He also shared an adorable picture of himself with the old man.

Further in his caption, the Baby crooner penned, “I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly, you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies , Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao.”

Hailey, meanwhile, has been providing support to her husband amid the tough times.

