Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film nets Rs 70 lakh on Monday after mediocre opening weekend

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is among the latest releases at the box office. The action thriller also features actors like Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari. The film takes you on the journey of BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads an operation against the terrorist, Ghazi Baba. Here's what the fourth day of Ground Zero looks like.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero has completed four days of its theatrical release. It opened at Rs 1.20 crore on Friday. The action thriller then collected Rs 1.80 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 2 crore on Sunday.

After fetching Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has netted Rs 70 lakh on the first Monday. It was expected to earn at least Rs 1 crore net today.

The total collection of Ground Zero now stands at Rs 5.7 crore at the Indian box office.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.80 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 5.7 crore

Going by its modest performance, it is safe to say that Ground Zero hasn't been able to attract audiences in theaters. The film on terrorism is competing with movies from genres like action, drama and comedy, which include Jaat, Kesari 2, and Andaz Apna Apna re-release. Cinegoers are preferring other films over Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's co-production.

Ground Zero will soon compete with upcoming films, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii at the box office. Inspired by the real-life events, Emraan Hashmi's movie is backed under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Talisman Films, and Dreamzkrraft Entertainment.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

