Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner on ‘Far Better Terms’ Amid Actress’ Split Rumors With Peregrine Pearso? ‘They Have Grown Out of…’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly reached "peace" after their ugly divorce in 2024. An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that the heat has died down and the exes are on far better terms.

"The fantasy of Joe and Sophie as these two distant islands who only communicate via telegraph has melted away, and a new reality has set in," the insider told the outlet. Their four years of marriage came to an end when Jonas filed for a divorce in September 2023.

They had an ugly custody battle for their children, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. Following their settlement, they'd both moved on with different partners. The Game of Thrones actress made her relationship official with British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers bandmate was spotted getting cozy with actress Stormi Bree. The source added that since the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress landed the role of Lara Croft in Amazon's new series, "everything has changed" for her.

The job could take up 75 percent of her life in the upcoming decade. Whereas the Cake by the Ocean singer has time in his hands to "pick up the slack in the coparenting department," says the source.

The insider claimed that after a "nasty" breakup, the exes have finally made peace with each other. Jonas has been enjoying being a single dad, and they both have "totally grown out of hating each other."

The news of Jonas and Turner came after the latter's rumored split from Pearson. An insider told The Sun that the young mom of two is now single. The source added that the pair had a great time together, but their relationship ran its course.

"She is single and is focusing on her career and her two daughters," the source added.